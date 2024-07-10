Play Xbox Games on Your Fire TV: Stream the Fun

Prepare for a new era of gaming convenience as Microsoft has released the Xbox TV app on a few Fire TV Sticks, completely changing the way you play your favourite games. This app allows users to stream Xbox games straight to their TVs without needing a PC or console, bringing the flexibility and power of Xbox Cloud Gaming into your living room and increasing accessibility to high-quality gaming.

Advertisment

Thanks to the cloud's power, you can stream a vast library of Xbox games straight to your Fire TV Stick without worrying about large downloads or hardware restrictions. The Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership service is essential since it gives you access to a vast game library and supports your on-demand gaming. Only the Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023 models) are compatible with the Xbox TV app. You'll need a compatible wireless controller, such as one from Sony PlayStation, to navigate and play the games.







Advertisment

What hardware is required to play games on TV?

Users need to have either the Fire TV 4K Max (2023) or Fire TV Stick 4K (2023). The app will also be available on Samsung's recent TVs and monitors. In addition, gamers must have Xbox, Sony PlayStation, or any other compatible controller. Microsoft also recommends a high-speed internet connection (Wired or 5Ghz Wi-Fi) with a download speed of 20 Mbps. Amazon released the Xbox on Fire TV Stick models last month.

Advertisment

"As long as you have a solid internet connection, your compatible Fire TV Stick, and a compatible controller, you can take your Xbox Game Pass games and saved progress travels with you," Amazon stated.

According to the firm, Senua's Saga: Hellblade II and other graphically demanding Xbox games may be streamed and played on the Fire TV Stick.

Advertisment

How to use the Amazon Fire TV Stick to stream games?

With the software's help, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate users may stream a selection of Xbox games to Amazon Fire TV devices. This is possible thanks to access to Xbox Cloud Gaming. The monthly cost of an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription in India is Rs 549.

Advertisment

Can I play Xbox Cloud Gaming in India?

Although Amazon hasn't formally stated which regions will support cloud gaming on Fire TV Sticks, it is most likely restricted to those where Microsoft's Xbox Cloud Gaming is currently available. Unfortunately, Indian players cannot enjoy this feature immediately, as Xbox Cloud Gaming isn't accessible in India yet. Indian gamers will have to wait for a later release to experience the convenience and excitement of streaming Xbox games directly to their Fire TV Sticks. Until then, only regions with existing support for Xbox Cloud Gaming can take advantage of this cutting-edge integration.