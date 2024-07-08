Players Getting Banned for Playing Valorant on Console

After Valorant's introduction to console platforms, players have faced bans for using a mouse and keyboard instead of the required controller. The closed beta for Valorant on consoles has only recently launched, yet Riot Games' anti-cheat system is already detecting and penalizing those who use adapters to play with mouse and keyboard setups.

Advertisment

Despite the brief duration of the closed console beta, numerous players have reported being banned for employing a mouse and keyboard instead of the mandated controller. The anti-cheat software embedded within Valorant's console beta identifies and bans any player using these peripherals via adapters. Riot Games has enforced this to maintain fairness, as the beta is designed to support controller use exclusively.

What's the reason behind the ban?

A video posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) by the user Anti-Cheat Police Department captured a Valorant console match being abruptly terminated with a red screen indicating the detection of a cheater. This interruption caused the match to be canceled, and the detected cheater was subsequently banned.

Advertisment

Valorant tech lead Marcus Reid confirmed in a Reddit comment that their anti-cheat system detects and bans users of XIM devices or similar adapters, which allow players to use a mouse and keyboard while the game identifies them as controller users.

The XIM adapter, which connects a mouse and keyboard to a console, tricks the system into recognizing these devices as a controller. This setup provides players an unfair edge by enabling mouse and keyboard use in controller-only matchmaking, exploiting aim assist intended for controller use. As a result, many players misuse this device in controller-only environments to gain a competitive advantage, leading to widespread cheating in numerous console-based competitive shooters.

Riot Games’ head of anti-cheat, Phillip Koskinas, shared the video on X, humorously commenting, "a satisfied first customer." Despite being active for less than a week, the anti-cheat system in the Valorant console beta seems effective in its purpose. The beta is ongoing, and players can still register for a chance to participate through Valorant's official website.