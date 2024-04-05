PlayStation 5 Slim is Now Available

Today marks the commencement of the highly anticipated sale of the PS5 Slim, and Sony has orchestrated a strategic alliance with Zomato's Blinkit to ensure swift delivery of the coveted console right to your doorstep.

The CEO of Blinkit, Albinder Dhindsa, took to X/Twitter on Friday to make the momentous announcement, proclaiming, "Blinkit customers in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru can now get the all-new PlayStation 5 Slim editions and controllers delivered in 10 minutes." This revelation undoubtedly stirred excitement among gaming enthusiasts eagerly awaiting the chance to get their hands on the latest gaming marvel.

Upon perusing the Blinkit app in Noida, it was evident that the PS5 Slim was indeed available for lightning-fast delivery. However, it seemed that only the pricier disc version was currently on offer, priced at Rs 54,990. Nevertheless, for those inclined towards the digital realm, there's hope on the horizon – the PS5 Slim Digital Edition, priced at Rs 44,990, may soon make its appearance. With a promised delivery time of just 15 minutes, Blinkit is poised to outpace traditional e-commerce channels by a significant margin.

In addition to the console itself, Blinkit is also extending the opportunity to acquire the Sony DualSense Wireless Controller for a modest sum of Rs 5,899. An extra controller is always a welcome addition, especially for those engaging in spirited couch co-op sessions with gaming comrades.

Why the PS5 Slim sale was restricted till now in India?

The delayed introduction of the PS5 Slim in India stems from its initial launch in November in the United States, with Indian availability following suit more recently. Serving as the successor to the OG PlayStation 5, which grappled with substantial stock shortages, the arrival of the PS5 Slim heralds the end of interminable waits for restocks or the need to resort to dubious resellers.

The moniker 'Slim' is a nod to the console's 30% reduction in size and 25% decrease in weight while maintaining its trademark expeditious performance. Blinkit, primarily associated with the delivery of grocery items, has seamlessly transitioned into the realm of delivering high-value electronics within minutes.

Notably, Blinkit previously collaborated with Samsung in January 2024 to facilitate the delivery of the Galaxy S24 series in select cities. Users were also entitled to a lucrative cashback offer of Rs 5,000 upon utilizing an HDFC Bank credit card. As of the latest update, the phones remain available on the platform, along with the ongoing offer, presenting yet another testament to Blinkit's commitment to delivering convenience and value to its patrons.