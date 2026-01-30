PlayStation State of Play Rumored for February 2026-What to Expect from the Event?

According to a known insider, Sony is planning the next PlayStation State of Play Event, and the event might launch on February 12, 2026. Sony's State of Play is the gaming company's showcase, and it allows gamers to see what they can expect in the coming year for the first and third-party titles. It is a is a regular, short-form digital broadcast by Sony Interactive Entertainment designed to showcase upcoming games, updates, and news for PlayStation 5, PS4, and PS VR2 platforms. Sony has not yet revealed anything on tis year’s State of Play Event, but a known leaker ‘NateTheHate’ has revealed on xcancel.com that February State of Play might happen on February 12, 2026.

What to Expect from the Event?

PlayStation State of Play Events usually focus on a mix of AAA, indie, and smaller, third-party titles. The fans are excited to know what exclusive PS5 titles or third-party titles will be launched on Sony consoles in 2026, as the broadcast reveals new games, provides exclusive gameplay, and announces release dates. Most of the fans are expecting an announcement on the next game in the God of War Series. This announcement is much awaited, and some earlier rumors on the upcoming God of War game reveal that this game would be basically a smaller God of War project. The game is rumored to set in Ancient Greece and covers the timeline before Kratos becomes a God in the God of War series.

Another reveal that the fans are expecting is the Red Dead Redemption 2 Enhanced Version for PS5. Some fans are also looking forward to a 3D Sonic game trailer and a Final Fantasy VII Remake part 3. Some of the fans believe that February State of Play will showcase some new PSVR2 games or some updates from Guerilla games. What are your expectations from the February State of Play Event?

