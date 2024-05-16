Pokémon GO May 2024 Community Day

When fans of Pokémon GO in India get set for the much-awaited Community Day in May 2024, be ready for an exciting journey! This event is set for Sunday, 19 May 2024, and promises to be a day full of fun, friendship, and lots of Pokémon-catching action.

The Community Day celebrations, which will take place in 21 Indian cities—including New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, and Gurugram—are expected to bring Trainers from all walks of life together via their shared love of Pokémon. There is plenty for everyone to enjoy at this thrilling event, regardless of experience level with Pokémon.

The fun continues beyond what is there, though! Phoenix Marketcity in Viman Nagar, Pune, is hosting a special Pokémon GO May Community Day meetup to add even more pleasure to the occasion. Within the lively ambiance of the Pokémon Mela, participants will be treated to an abundance of captivating Pokémon-themed events, ranging from interactive games to thrilling challenges.

The Community Day meetups will occur on Sunday, 19 May 2024, from 2:00 - 5:00 pm local time (IST in India). The virtual trainer meetups will be held in 22 cities across India, including New Delhi's Lodhi Gardens, Mumbai's Horniman Circle Garden, Pune's Phoenix Marketcity in Viman Nagar, Gurugram's Leisure Valley Park, Jaipur's Jawahar Circle, Bengaluru's Cubbon Park, Kanpur's Kargil Park, Chandigarh's Zakir Hussain Rose Garden, Agartala's Children's Park, Bardhaman's Malir Math, Vadodara's Kamatibaug, Indore's Lalbagh Garden, Kolkata's Lions Safari Park in Rabindra Sarovar Lake, Varanasi's Shaheed Udyaan Nagar Nigam, Patna's Science Center, Chennai's Tower Park in Anna Nagar, Hyderabad's Indira Park, Santipur's Public Library Playground, Lucknow's Fun Republic Mall, Ahmedabad's Sabarmati Ashram, Visakhapatnam's Central Park and Thiruvananthapuram's The Napier Museum. A special Pokémon GO May Community Day meetup at Phoenix Marketcity in Viman Nagar, Pune, during the Pokémon Mela, features various engaging Pokémon-related activities.

Featured Pokémon

Bounsweet will be more common in the wild.

* You may be fortunate enough to come upon a Shiny one!

Featured attack

To obtain a Tsareena proficient in the Charged Attack High Jump Kick, evolve Steenee (Bounsweet's Evolution) either during the event or up to five hours afterward.

Magical Leaf

Trainer Battles: 110 power and a chance to decrease significantly the user's Defence

Gyms and raids: 90 power

Community Day Special Research story

The Bounsweet Community Day-exclusive Special Research article is available for INR 29.

Check back to see when the Special Research story tickets go on sale.

Remember that you can now buy tickets and give them as gifts to any friends you've gotten to the Great Friendship level or above.

In the in-game shop, select the Special Research ticket and press the present button rather than the Buy button to give it as a present.

Except as provided by relevant law and the exclusions outlined in the Terms of Service, tickets are nonrefundable. Please be aware that there won't be an in-game medal for this Special Research.

*There are certain limitations. If the receiver already has or has received a Special Research ticket, gifting cannot be accomplished.

Event Bonuses

Two-cent candies to capture Pokémon.

However, when eggs are placed in incubators during the event, the egg hatch distance is 1/4.

Trainers level 31 and above have a 2× chance of obtaining Candy XL through Pokémon capture.

The duration of lure modules engaged during the event is three hours.

The duration of incense activated during the event is three hours, except for Daily Adventure Incense.

For a surprise, shoot a few pictures on Community Day! You can make a maximum of two Special Trades in a single day.

50% less Stardust will be needed for trades.*

*These incentives will be active from 2:00 pm - 10:00 p.m., even if the majority are only valid during the three-hour event.

Bonus Raid Battles after Community Day

From 5:00 pm- 10:00 p.m. local time on Sunday, 19 May 2024

Special four-star Raid Battles will be available for Trainers to engage in after the three-hour Community Day event concludes. After winning one of these raids, more Bounsweet will appear across the gym that held the raid for thirty minutes!

Four-star Raid Battles

There will be four-star raids featuring Steenee!

Only Raid Passes and Premium Battle Passes are accepted to enter these raids. These Raid Battles cannot be entered with Remote Raid Passes.

Bonus for completing four-star Raid Battles

Thirty minutes after you beat Steenee in a four-star raid battle, more Bounsweet will arrive in and around the gym. You could be fortunate enough to come upon a Shiny one!*

*Bounsweet that emerge under these conditions will have the same probability of emerging as a Shiny Pokémon as those that appear during the three-hour event window on May Community Day.

When playing Pokémon GO, please be mindful of your surroundings and abide by local health authorities' rules. Events scheduled for the future could change. To keep informed, follow us and subscribe.