Predator League 2026: Arrives in Delhi with $400K Valorant and Dota 2 Battles

Predator League 2026 is coming to Delhi, and Acer Predator Orion 3000 desktops will power the top Valorant and Dota 2 teams in Asia-Pacific. With a USD 400,000 prize pool, it’s a full-fledged esports carnival; Pragati Maidan is going to be the ultimate gaming destination for Indian fans.

Esports in India is at an all-time high. Live streams are breaking viewership records, gaming creators are filling stadiums across the country, and prize pools are growing fast. And now Acer has confirmed Predator League 2026 Delhi will take place at Pragati Maidan—India’s biggest esports stage ever. For fans and players, this is more than just a tournament; it’s an event that can change the gaming landscape in India.

Predator League 2026 Delhi the biggest esports event in India

Predator League 2026 Delhi will host the top teams from Asia-Pacific for the first time. Sooraj Balakrishnan, Associate Director and Head of Marketing at Acer India, told PCQuest this is a “watershed moment” for Indian gamers.

He said India now has close to 450 million gamers, and esports revenues are projected to cross Rs 1,600 crore. Add a USD 400,000 prize pool and you have India’s biggest esports tournament ever.

Acer Predator Orion 3000 powering Predator League 2026

Players will compete on Acer Predator Orion 3000 desktops, the official gaming rigs for Predator League 2026 Delhi. These PCs are built for serious esports action:

Intel Core i7 and i9 13th Gen processors

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics for high FPS in Valorant and Dota 2

240 Hz+ gaming monitors for smooth visuals

Advanced cooling systems to keep performance stable under pressure

With every match played on the same world-class Acer Predator Orion 3000 setup, it’s all about player skill.

Valorant India esports and Dota 2 India tournament excitement

For fans of Valorant India esports and Dota 2 tournaments in India, Predator League 2026 is the ultimate event to see your favorite games played at the highest level.

The event will feature:

Live Valorant matches in Delhi against Asia-Pacific’s best

Dota 2 esports at Pragati Maidan

Community gaming where you can play

Creator meet-ups with India’s top streamers and international influencers

Sooraj said, “Fans are at the heart of Predator League. We want them to experience gaming in every form, watch pros, play themselves, and connect with the community.”

From grassroots esports in India to global fame

Acer has a structured pathway for rising players. Local tournaments in colleges and cities feed into the India Predator League finals this October. Winners from there will step onto the Pragati Maidan esports stage and face Asia-Pacific’s best.

So underdog teams can make it big. “We want new players to believe they can beat the big names,” Sooraj said.

Predator League 2026 a gaming festival at Pragati Maidan

Predator League 2026 isn’t just for pros. It’s a gaming festival at Pragati Maidan in Delhi, with two full days of:

• Esports India tournaments on the main stage

• Casual fan tournaments with real prizes?

• Fan zones, mini-games

• Streamer and gaming influencer meet-and-greet events

Think of it as Comic-Con for gamers but also with an esports championship.

Esports in India a golden age begins

We are in an unstoppable moment in esports in India. Esports as a sport is being recognized by the government, and with Acer’s long-term investment through Predator League and grassroots tournaments, we will now see India’s esports industry rise. In fact, esports could be in the Olympics by 2028.

But for now, it’s all eyes on Predator League 2026 in Delhi. A place for fans, players, and creators! It’s a place for India to show that we are a major player in the esports landscape.

👉 Mark your calendar:Predator League 2026 at Pragati Maidan, Delhi. Valorant, Dota 2, Acer Predator Orion 3000 rigs, and the loudest esports fans in India, it is all happening live.

