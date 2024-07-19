Prepare for July Pokemon Community Day with Tynamo: Exclusive Details

Explore, trade, and raid! The Pokémon GO July 2024 Community Day is set for Sunday, 21 July 2024, and we are thrilled to announce it! This Community Day, Tynamo, the EleFish Pokémon, will be featured. Catch him by joining the Trainers in your neighbourhood!

This day long Community Day meetups will take place from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm IST in 25 cities, including New Delhi's Lodhi Garden, Pacific Mall in Tagore Garden and Japanese Park a.k.a Swarn Jayanti Park, Mumbai's Jogger's Park, Navi Mumbai's Mother Teresa Garden, Pune's Sarasbaug and Phoenix Marketcity Mall in Viman nagar, Gurugram's Leisure Valley Park, Jaipur's Jawahar Circle, Bhubaneshwar's Kharavela Park, Bengaluru's Gopalan Signature Mall, Cubbon Park, Murugesh Palya and Spice Garden, Kanpur's Kargil Park, Chandigarh's Zakir Hussain Rose Garden, Agartala's Children's Park, Bardhaman's Malir Math, Vadodara's Kamatibaug, Indore's Lalbagh Garden, Kolkata's South City Mall, Sarsuna College Lake and Lions Safari Park in Rabindra Sarovar Lake, Varanasi's Shaheed Udyan Nagar Nigam, Patna's City Centre Mall, Chennai's Tower Park in Anna Nagar and Clock Court in Vellore Institute of Technology, Coimbatore's Race Course, Guduvancherry's SRM College, Hyderabad's Indira Park, Santipur's Public Library Playground, Lucknow's Fun Republic Mall, Ahmedabad's Vastrapur Lake, Visakhapatnam's Central Park and Thiruvananthapuram's The Napier Museum.







Featured Pokémon

Tynamo is going to be more common in the wild.

*If fortune favours you, you may come upon a Shiny one!

Featured attack

To obtain an Eelektross familiar with the Fast Attack Volt Switch, evolve Eelektrik (Tynamo's Evolution) either during the event or up to five hours afterward.

Battles of Volt SwitchTrainer: 12 power

Raids and gyms: 14 power

Special Research Story for Community Day

The Tynamo Community Day-exclusive Special Research article is available for INR 29.

Check back to see when the Special Research story tickets go on sale.

Remember that you may now buy tickets and give them as gifts to any friends you've gotten to the Great Friends or higher friendship level with.

Select the Special Research ticket from the in-game shop, then press the present button rather than the Buy button to give it as a present.

Except as provided by relevant law and the exclusions outlined in the Terms of Service, tickets are nonrefundable. Please be aware that there won't be an in-game medal for this Special Research.

*Some limitations are in place. If the receiver already has or has received a Special Research ticket, gifting cannot be accomplished.







Bonuses for Events

When eggs are placed into incubators during the event period, the hatch distance is 1/4.

2× Candy to help you capture Pokémon.

Trainers level 31 and above have a 2× chance of obtaining Candy XL through Pokémon capture.

The duration of lure modules triggered during the event is three hours.

The incense lit during the event, except for Daily Adventure Incense, will burn for three hours.

Take a few pictures for a surprise on Community Day!

A maximum of three Special Trades may be made in a single day.

50% less Stardust will be needed for trades.

*These benefits will be active from 2:00 pm to 10:00 pm local time, while most incentives are only valid during the three-hour event.







Bonus Raid Battles after Community Day

From 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm, trainers can participate in exclusive four-star Raid Battles following the conclusion of the three-hour Community Day event. After winning one of these raids, more Goomy will spawn for 30 minutes around the gym where the raid was held!







Four-star Raid Battles

Four-star raids will feature Eelektrik! Only Raid Passes and Premium Battle Passes are accepted to enter these raids. These Raid Battles cannot be entered with Remote Raid Passes.







Bonus for winning four-star raid battles

Thirty minutes after you defeat Eelektrik in a four-star raid, more Tynamo will wander the gym that staged the raid. You could be fortunate enough to come upon a Shiny one!*

* Tynamo that emerge in these conditions will have the same probability of emerging as a Shiny Pokémon as those that emerge during the three-hour event window on July Community Day.

When playing Pokémon GO, please be mindful of your surroundings and abide by local health authorities' rules. Events scheduled for the future could change. To keep informed, follow us on social media, subscribe to our emails, and accept push notifications.