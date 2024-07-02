PS Plus Free Games for July 2024

Every month, PlayStation Plus Essential members receive a selection of "free" games to add to their library. With July's lineup imminent, June's PlayStation Plus Essential offerings have been met with a tepid reception, with Streets of Rage 4 standing out as the most noteworthy of the trio.

The official announcement for July 2024's PlayStation Plus Essential lineup has been made, and starting July 2, 2024, members can add these games to their library. This month’s roster includes Among Us, NHL 24, and Borderlands 3. The inclusion of Among Us and NHL 24 has puzzled some fans, considering Among Us typically costs very little and NHL 24 has garnered poor reviews. Borderlands 3 hasn't fared much better critically but might be indicative of bigger news for the franchise.

Borderlands 3

Borderlands 3 stands out in July's selection as the most prominent title, being the latest installment in Gearbox’s well-loved looter shooter series. Players can dive into the chaotic world of Pandora alone or with friends, battling a variety of outlandish enemies and joining forces with equally quirky allies.

It's not unusual for series titles to appear on PlayStation Plus just before their successor is announced. Typically, PlayStation Plus games follow prevailing gaming trends. For instance, Monster Hunter Rise was included in the June lineup just as anticipation for Monster Hunter Wilds grew. Therefore, Borderlands 3's appearance in July might hint at an impending announcement for Borderlands 4, especially given the recent swirl of rumors.

Ice Hockey

While ice hockey may not enjoy the same global popularity as sports like cricket or football, it remains a thrilling sport in its own right. NHL 24 offers a fresh dose of ice hockey excitement with new gameplay features such as Total Skill Moves and improved passing, enhancing the overall experience. The game also boasts updated body-checking mechanics inspired by NHL 04, including bench collisions and breakable glass.

Among Us

Finally, the PlayStation version of the viral social deduction game Among Us will be accessible at no extra cost to PlayStation Plus subscribers. In this game, players work together as crewmates to prepare a spaceship for departure, but deceit and sabotage add a twist, making this light-hearted, cartoony game an exhilarating experience. The question of why it took so long for Among Us to arrive on PlayStation is overshadowed by the excitement of its addition.

Availability

Borderlands 3, NHL 24, and Among Us will be available to PlayStation Plus Essential members until August 6, 2024. Those who haven’t yet claimed June 2024's games—SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake, AEW Fight Forever, and Streets of Rage 4—should do so by July 1, 2024.