PS Plus Free Games for May 2024 are Here: Check Details

The availability of the free PlayStation Plus games for May 2024 may have taken longer than anticipated, but they are now accessible for subscribers to claim. As per usual, these monthly complimentary games are open to all subscribers, irrespective of their tier level.

The Essential tier of PlayStation Plus particularly emphasizes the allure of these monthly free games. Alongside granting access to exclusive PlayStation Store discounts and online multiplayer, PS Plus Essential ensures subscribers receive a selection of free games every month. For those subscribed to the Extra and Premium tiers, they enjoy all the perks of Essential along with a rotating assortment of games.

Subscribers to PS Plus Premium now have the opportunity to explore one of the most contentious games of 2024 without any extra charge. Unlike the games offered in the Extra and Premium tiers, those from the Essential tier are yours to keep indefinitely as long as your PS Plus subscription remains active.

PS Plus: Free games for May 2024

This also applies to the free PS Plus titles for the May 2024 roster, which have the Zelda-style Soulslike Tunic, the cyberpunk action-parkour game Ghostrunner 2, the flagship soccer game EA Sports FC 24, and the Lightfall update for Bungie's first-person shooter/MMO hybrid game Destiny 2. Though PS5 owners can play all of these titles, most of them—aside from Ghostrunner 2—are accessible to PS4 owners.

Ordinarily, the free PS Plus games are available until the first Monday of the following month. However, there's an exception for the May 2024 lineup. Ghostrunner 2, Tunic, and the Destiny 2: Lightfall expansion will be accessible until Monday, June 3, but subscribers will have until June 17 to claim EA Sports FC 24, extending its availability beyond the typical replacement timeframe.

No explanation has been provided for this discrepancy, but it means that EA Sports FC 24 will remain obtainable even after the rest of the May 2024 free games have been substituted by the June 2024 lineup.

Whats is expected in June Lineup games?

As for the announcement of the free PS Plus games for June 2024, subscribers can expect the unveiling to take place on Wednesday, May 29. What titles will be included in the June 2024 lineup remains a mystery, as Sony has offered a diverse range of games through PS Plus, keeping possibilities wide open.

There's anticipation for more exciting PlayStation Plus updates leading up to the revelation of the June 2024 free games. The unveiling of the Extra and Premium games for June 2024 is likely to occur within the next few weeks, adding further excitement for subscribers at those tiers.