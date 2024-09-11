PS5 Pro Rumours Heating Up: Sony's Technical Presentation

It appears that a formal announcement regarding the PlayStation 5 Pro is getting closer. Sony has now announced that the PlayStation 5 "Technical Presentation" will take place on September 10th, following leaks that suggested the PS5 Pro will launch in September. On Tuesday at 8:00 a.m. PT (8:30 p.m. IST), the presentation will begin with an emphasis "on PS5 and innovations in gaming technology." The PlayStation 5 Pro will probably finally make its existence known, even if Sony hasn't officially stated whether it will be featured in the show. The console's existence has been known to the industry for some time.

Technical Presentation for the PlayStation

Significantly, primary PS5 architect Mark Cerny (PS4 architect) will be hosting the technical talk. Before the PS5 was ever released more than four years ago, Cerny was the one to disclose and go into detail about the console's design choices and technical capabilities. Sony has officially announced that the English-language PlayStation YouTube channel will host a nine-minute live event. The parent company of PlayStation has released nothing else about the technical presentation.

It's also important to note that Sony appeared to have hinted to the PS5 Pro before revealing the schedule.

A spot-it-if-you-can cast of PlayStation products was featured in the background of an image that the firm shared to commemorate PlayStation's 30th anniversary. Over the years, you may have noticed a specific PS5-like design that isn't officially available yet among the recognisable shapes of Sony consoles and PlayStation accessories: a side view of a PS5 with three stripes across the side plate. The design is in line with a purported PS5 Pro design. The PS5 Pro was allegedly set to make its official debut in the first part of September, according to a trustworthy leaker last month. The leaker also shared a sketch of the rumoured PS5 Pro, which had a similar style to the PS5, but with three stripes on the side plate. This was in addition to the launch schedule.

PS5 Pro has been kept a mystery in the gaming community

For some time now, the PS5 Pro has been kept a mystery in the gaming community, with reports and speculations speculating about potential hardware enhancements. Sony is anticipated to release the 'Pro' version of its current-generation system before the holidays in 2024 due to the PS5's falling sales. Sony reported in its March-June earnings report that it sold 2.4 million PS5 units, significantly fewer than the three million units that analysts had predicted.