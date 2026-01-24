Rockstar Games Sale on Steam-Get GTA 5 Enhanced and RDR2 for PC at 80% Off

Steam has launched a sale for major Rockstar Games on its platform, and the sale includes games like Grand Theft Auto 5, Red Dead Redemption, Red Dead Redemption 2 and more. These popular games are available at less than half the price on Steam. The deals are live on Steam right now and the sale will end on February 2, 2026. Here are all the available Rockstar Games deals on Steam under the special promotion sale.

Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced

Get GTA 5 Enhanced for PC on Steam for Rs. 1249 (50% off)- The pack includes Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced, Grand Theft Auto 5 Legacy, Grand Theft Auto 5 Legacy- Criminal Enterprise starter pack

Get Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced and Great White Shark Card for Rs. 1649 (56% off)

Red Dead Redemption

Get Red Dead Redemption for Rs. 1899 (50% off).

Get Red Dead Redemption and Red Dead Redemption 2 Bundle for Rs. 3148 (64% off)

Red Dead Redemption 2

Get Red Dead Redemption 2 for Rs. 1249 (75% off).

Get Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition for Rs. 1539 (80% off).

Grand Theft Auto 4: The Complete Edition

Get Grand Theft Auto IV: The Complete Edition for Rs. 299 (70% off).

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy: The Definitive Edition

Get Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition for Rs. 1088 (67% off).

Max Payne 3

Get Max Payne 3 for Rs. 329 (70% off).

Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne

Get Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne for Rs. 163 (75% off).

L.A. Noire

Get L.A. Noire for Rs. 329 (70% off).

L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files

Get L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files for Rs. 949 (50% off).

Bully: Scholarship Edition

Get Bully: Scholarship Edition for Rs. 274 (65% off).

Manhunt

Get Manhunt for Rs. 228 (65% off)

