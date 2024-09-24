Settings to play Valorant on iOS and Android: Check here

Gamers can now enjoy Valorant on their iOS and Android devices through cloud and remote gaming services, even though the game was initially developed for Windows and is expected to be released on consoles such as PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Riot Games, the creators of Valorant, have announced a mobile version, set for release in early 2025.

Until then, mobile gamers can still experience the tactical first-person shooter by leveraging various cloud and remote access methods. Below is a detailed guide on how to play Valorant on iOS and Android devices.

How to Play Valorant on iOS and Android:

1. Using Cloud Gaming Services

One of the most effective ways to play PC games like Valorant on your mobile device is through cloud gaming services. While Valorant isn't natively supported by many cloud platforms yet, gamers can still stream it from their PCs.

GeForce NOW: Although Valorant is not officially available on GeForce NOW, players can still access it by using a PC that runs the game and then streaming it via remote desktop options. This method allows you to enjoy the game’s high-performance graphics and gameplay on your mobile device.

Xbox Cloud Gaming or PlayStation Remote Play: If you own a high-performance PC or gaming console, you can use remote access to stream Valorant onto your mobile device. This method turns your phone into a remote screen for your console or PC, allowing you to enjoy a seamless gaming experience. However, these services require a stable internet connection for smooth gameplay.

2. Remote Desktop Apps

Another popular option for playing Valorant on mobile devices is by using remote desktop apps. These apps let you stream the game from your PC directly to your iOS or Android device.

Steam Link: While Valorant is not available on Steam, players can add it as a non-Steam game and then use the Steam Link app to stream it to their mobile devices. This workaround allows you to take advantage of Steam Link’s smooth streaming technology for playing non-Steam games like Valorant.

Parsec: Parsec is another powerful remote desktop app that allows you to access your PC and play games remotely, including Valorant. With Parsec, gamers can connect to their PC from anywhere and stream their gameplay in high quality on mobile devices.

3. Controller Setup

For a better mobile gaming experience, players can pair their device with a mobile-compatible controller. Many cloud and remote gaming apps support external controllers, allowing for more precise and comfortable gameplay. This can be especially useful when playing fast-paced games like Valorant, where accuracy and quick reflexes are crucial.

Important Considerations

While these methods make it possible to play Valorant on mobile devices, players should be aware that cloud gaming and remote streaming often introduce latency and lag. A stable and fast internet connection is essential to minimize these issues and ensure a smoother gaming experience. It’s also worth noting that these methods are temporary solutions until the official mobile version of Valorant launches in 2025.