Should you get the new PlayStation 5 Pro or PlayStation 5?

The PlayStation 5 Pro does offer some noticeable improvements over the PlayStation 5, particularly in the graphics area. At $700, the PlayStation 5 Pro may be a reasonable option for those seeking a console that can play AAA games at 4K 60 frames per second without compromising visual fidelity, provided they don't mind the console's absence of an optical disc drive. For those who want to play the newest games and don't mind lower frame rates and lesser graphic fidelity, the PlayStation 5 is still a good option. While the price of the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, which does not include an optical disc drive, is Rs 44,990, Sony has not yet disclosed the cost of the PlayStation 5 Pro in India. So should you buy the PlayStation 5 Pro or PlayStation 5?

The PlayStation 5 Pro, Sony's most potent and costly game console to date, was unveiled. Many are incensed over the 40% price increase, even as some are thrilled about it. This comprehensive comparison of the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Pro might help you determine whether to purchase the 'Pro' model or remain with the standard model if you're still unsure which to choose.

PlayStation 5 Pro or PlayStation 5: Design

The newly released Pro has the same height as the original PlayStation 5, and the thickness has been trimmed down to PlayStation 5 Slim levels. To further set the new console apart from the others, a finned design runs the length of the console.

However, losing the optical disc drive is one of the main changes between the ordinary PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation 5 Pro. It's also important to remember that although the PlayStation 5 includes a vertical stand, the new system does not. This means you must pay extra for the stand and the disc drive. The PlayStation 5 Pro is the same thickness as the PS5 Slim, yet it is the same height as the original PlayStation 5.

PlayStation 5 Pro or PlayStation 5: Specifications and Performance

The PlayStation 5 Pro offers some noticeable upgrades over the PlayStation, particularly in performance. The Pro model has a 2TB SSD, about twice as much storage as the PlayStation 5, and the Ryzen 2 CPU, which debuted on the original model. Users' quality of life will be improved because they won't have to worry about running out of storage space, at least not right away, as video games get bigger yearly.

PlayStation 5 Pro or PlayStation 5: Graphics

The most apparent difference between the PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation 5 Pro is in the graphics sector, with the latter sporting a new GPU that promises up to 45 per cent performance gain. As a result, gamers won't have to give up visual quality in favour of framerates. With the newly announced PlayStation Super Resolution, or PSSR for short, AI-powered upscaling technology and the additional processing power, the PlayStation 5 Pro will allow gamers to play their favourite games at higher frame rates without sacrificing image quality. Some games can now run in 4K at 60 frames per second.

PlayStation 5 Pro or PlayStation 5: Ray tracing support

Ray tracing support is just another valuable feature of the PlayStation 5 Pro. Ray tracing, previously exclusive to PCs, adds realistic shadows and reflections to the screen, giving everything a more lifelike appearance. In case you were wondering, games like Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will run faster and have higher visual quality on the new system.

PlayStation 5 Pro or PlayStation 5: Wi-Fi 6 or Wi-Fi 7 certification

While the PlayStation 5 supports Wi-Fi 6 networks, the latest system gets Wi-Fi 7 certification. The new standard might be applicable when downloading large titles to the console's SSD. However, most people won't be able to take advantage of this since most people have yet to convert to the newer Wi-Fi standard. Upgrades to the ports are also included in Sony's latest console. While the Pro has three USB-C ports and one USB-A port on the back, the original PlayStation 5 only had one USB-C and three USB-A ports.