The recently released game Skull & Bones by Ubisoft is ready for Season 1. A ton of fresh stuff will be released during the launch. Because Skull & Bones is meant to be a live-service game, updates known as "Seasons" will be added continuously as the game is being developed. Season 1 of "Raging Tides" introduces new hunt targets, cosmetics, battle pass enhancements, and even a new sea monster to contend with.

Advertisment

What would be the release date of Skull and Bones Season 1?

Although developer Ubisoft Singapore has not yet announced an official date, Skull and Bones Season 1 is expected to be released in late February 2024 - most likely on the 27th. Season 1 will last approximately 12 weeks (barring unfortunate delays) and is expected to run until the second half of May 2024.

Skull and Bones - Season 1 Details and Characters

Advertisment

Skull and Bones Season 1 is part of the Year 1 update roadmap. Therefore, Season 1 content should be freely available to everyone in the game. Below down the list includes:

· A decisive battle against Philippe La Peste, "The dreaded Pirate Lord of the Caribbean".

· Faction Convoys

Advertisment

· Territory Controls

· The Kingpin Tylosaurus sea monster will be added later.is included as well.

· Hostile Takeover and Legendary Stealth Takeover options are added too.

Advertisment

· Various rewards from other seasons including weapons, artwork, and cosmetics.

Skull and Bones future seasons (expected)

Record of Havoc (Season 2): Hubac Twins Battle, Dragon Boat Event, Compagnie Warship, Megalodon Sea Monster and Fleet Management, 2nd Season Awards.

Advertisment

Into the Dragon (Season 3): Battle of Li Tian, ​​Halloween Event, New Legendary Sea Monster, and New World Events.

Shadows of the Deep (Season 4): Mysterious Rival Battle, Lunar New Year Event, a new legendary sea monster, and world events.

Some of these entries are incomplete and contain replacements because Ubisoft has not yet released details about these seasons.

Skull and Bones is an action-adventure RPG developed by Ubisoft Singapore. The game can best be described as a naval war game where players explore the high seas as pirates in the 17th century. The game was released worldwide on February 16, 2024, for PC, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and Amazon Luna.