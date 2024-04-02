Sony PlayStation 5 Slim is Set to Enter the Indian market on April 5

Sony, the prominent Japanese technology company, has formally revealed the launch date for the PlayStation 5 Slim in India. This highly awaited gaming console is scheduled to debut in the Indian market on April 5th, boasting enhanced storage capabilities in contrast to the standard PlayStation 5. Below are the essential details about this forthcoming gaming device.

Advertisment

Offered in both disc-based and disc-less variants, the PlayStation 5 Slim occupies approximately 30% less space and weighs 25% less compared to its conventional counterpart. Equipped with 1TB of internal storage, expandable via external SSDs, this model was initially introduced in October of the preceding year and was initially exclusively available in the United States.

Sony PlayStation 5 Slim Design

The PlayStation 5 Slim retains the familiar design elements of the original PlayStation 5, offering a seamless transition for customers. Notably, it introduces a unique feature allowing users to transform the non-disc variant into one equipped with a disc drive simply by removing the side panel.

Advertisment

However, Sony has refrained from disclosing the availability of this add-on, leaving enthusiasts eager for further announcements. Despite this potential modification, the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Slim share striking similarities in their overall design, each adorned with four side plates, ensuring a consistent aesthetic across both models.

PlayStation 5 Slim Specifications

Turning our attention to the technical specifications, the PlayStation 5 Slim boasts a formidable hardware setup. Featuring an x86-64-AMD Ryzen Zen 2 processor, equipped with 8 Cores and 16 Threads, the console offers a frequency that can be dynamically adjusted up to 3.5 GHz, ensuring optimal performance across a spectrum of gaming experiences. Complementing this powerhouse is a capacious 1TB SSD, facilitating swift load times and seamless transitions between gaming environments.

Advertisment

With 16GB of GDDR6 system memory, the PlayStation 5 Slim ensures smooth multitasking capabilities, catering to the demands of modern gaming. Furthermore, the inclusion of an AMD Radeon RDNA 2-based graphics engine elevates the gaming experience to new heights, supporting resolutions up to 8K, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), and compatibility with 4K TVs.

Notably, the graphics engine boasts a configurable frequency of up to 2.23 GHz, delivering an impressive 10.3 TFLOPS of computational power, promising unparalleled visual fidelity and performance for gamers worldwide.

PlayStation 5 Slim Price

Delving into pricing details, the PlayStation 5 Slim presents itself as a viable option for gaming enthusiasts, with the disc version priced at Rs 54,990. Additionally, Sony has unveiled the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, catering to those preferring a disc-less experience, priced at Rs 44,990. Both variants are poised to hit the shelves of online and offline retailers alike, commencing April 5th, ushering in a new wave of gaming experiences for eager consumers.