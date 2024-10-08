Sony PlayStation launches PULSE Explore wireless earbuds and headset

Sony PlayStation India has introduced the PULSE Explore wireless earbuds and the PULSE Elite wireless headset, following their global launch in August 2024.

Advertisment

PULSE Explore Wireless Earbuds (Rs18,990)

The PULSE Explore earbuds come with a sleek, portable design, featuring hidden microphones and a compact charging case. Equipped with planar magnetic drivers, they deliver high-quality audio and use PlayStation Link technology for a fast and reliable wireless connection. The earbuds offer up to 5 hours of battery life, with an additional 10 hours provided by the charging case.

They also feature AI-powered noise-canceling microphones for clear voice communication, intuitive volume controls, and dual device connectivity, allowing simultaneous audio input from a PlayStation Link device and a Bluetooth device.

Advertisment

Key Features

Planar magnetic drivers for premium sound

PlayStation Link technology for quick connections

AI-enhanced noise-canceling microphones

Dual-device connectivity (PlayStation Link and Bluetooth)

Intuitive controls

Up to 5 hours of battery life + 10 hours with the charging case

Compatible with PlayStation Portal remote play

Available in white

PULSE Elite Wireless Headset (Rs 12,990)

Advertisment

The PULSE Elite wireless headset is designed to elevate gaming audio with planar magnetic drivers that provide superior sound. It includes a retractable microphone with AI noise rejection, ensuring clear communication during gameplay. The headset boasts an impressive 30-hour battery life and supports quick charging, offering 2 hours of use from just a 10-minute charge. The PULSE Elite comes with a companion charging hanger for convenient storage and easy access, along with volume and mute controls for on-the-fly adjustments.

Key Features

Plush ear cups for comfort

Planar magnetic drivers for high-quality sound

PlayStation Link technology

AI-powered noise-canceling microphone

Multi-device connectivity

Retractable microphone

Up to 30 hours of battery life, with 2 hours from a 10-minute charge

Includes a charging hanger

Compatible with PlayStation Portal remote play

Available in white

Advertisment

PlayStation Link USB Adapter

Both the PULSE Explore earbuds and PULSE Elite headset come with the PlayStation Link USB adapter. This adapter allows for a low-latency, lossless connection to PlayStation 5 consoles, PCs, and Macs. Users can seamlessly switch between devices and even connect to a PlayStation Link and a Bluetooth-enabled device simultaneously, making it easy to take phone calls while gaming on a PS5.

Key Features

Advertisment

Seamless device switching

Ultra-low latency for minimal delay

Lossless audio quality

Simple setup with plug-and-play functionality

Both products will be available for purchase starting October 11, 2024, through various retailers such as Sony Center, Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, Croma, Reliance, Vijay Sales, and more.