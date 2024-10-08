Sony PlayStation launches PULSE Explore wireless earbuds and headset

Sony PlayStation India has introduced the PULSE Explore wireless earbuds and the PULSE Elite wireless headset, following their global launch in August 2024.
PULSE Explore Wireless Earbuds (Rs18,990)
The PULSE Explore earbuds come with a sleek, portable design, featuring hidden microphones and a compact charging case. Equipped with planar magnetic drivers, they deliver high-quality audio and use PlayStation Link technology for a fast and reliable wireless connection. The earbuds offer up to 5 hours of battery life, with an additional 10 hours provided by the charging case.
They also feature AI-powered noise-canceling microphones for clear voice communication, intuitive volume controls, and dual device connectivity, allowing simultaneous audio input from a PlayStation Link device and a Bluetooth device.
Key Features
- Planar magnetic drivers for premium sound
- PlayStation Link technology for quick connections
- AI-enhanced noise-canceling microphones
- Dual-device connectivity (PlayStation Link and Bluetooth)
- Intuitive controls
- Up to 5 hours of battery life + 10 hours with the charging case
- Compatible with PlayStation Portal remote play
- Available in white
PULSE Elite Wireless Headset (Rs 12,990)
The PULSE Elite wireless headset is designed to elevate gaming audio with planar magnetic drivers that provide superior sound. It includes a retractable microphone with AI noise rejection, ensuring clear communication during gameplay. The headset boasts an impressive 30-hour battery life and supports quick charging, offering 2 hours of use from just a 10-minute charge. The PULSE Elite comes with a companion charging hanger for convenient storage and easy access, along with volume and mute controls for on-the-fly adjustments.
Key Features
Plush ear cups for comfort
Planar magnetic drivers for high-quality sound
PlayStation Link technology
AI-powered noise-canceling microphone
Multi-device connectivity
Retractable microphone
Up to 30 hours of battery life, with 2 hours from a 10-minute charge
Includes a charging hanger
Compatible with PlayStation Portal remote play
Available in white
PlayStation Link USB Adapter
Both the PULSE Explore earbuds and PULSE Elite headset come with the PlayStation Link USB adapter. This adapter allows for a low-latency, lossless connection to PlayStation 5 consoles, PCs, and Macs. Users can seamlessly switch between devices and even connect to a PlayStation Link and a Bluetooth-enabled device simultaneously, making it easy to take phone calls while gaming on a PS5.
Key Features
Seamless device switching
Ultra-low latency for minimal delay
Lossless audio quality
Simple setup with plug-and-play functionality
Both products will be available for purchase starting October 11, 2024, through various retailers such as Sony Center, Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, Croma, Reliance, Vijay Sales, and more.