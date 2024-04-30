Sony Summer Sale Slashes Rs. 5,000 Off the PS5 Slim from 1-14 May

Sony has announced a limited-time promotional deal that lowers the price of the recently unveiled PlayStation 5 slim models in India. This enticing offer is valid for a limited number of PS5 Slim models, especially the CFI-2008A01 and CFI-2008B01. To guarantee this excellent price, clarify which model best meets your needs before the sale begins.

Advertisment

Sony Summer Sale: Discount

The "Summer Sale" deal will provide a Rs. 5,000 discount on the PS5 Slim. Starting 1 May, the console will be available for Rs. 49,990, a reduction from its retail price of Rs. 54,990. The small version of the PS5 was released in India earlier this month. Sony had previously discounted the older PS5 disc-edition model by up to Rs. 13,000 following the release of the PS5 Slim.

From Where can you buy the PlayStation 5 Slim at a discounted price?

Advertisment

According to PlayStation India, the Summer Sale deal will only be available for the recently released PS5 slim versions CFI-2008A01 and CFI-2008B01. The console will be available for Rs. 49,990 from Amazon, Blinkit, Croma, Flipkart, Reliance, Sony Centre, Vijay Sales, and other partner shops. The limited-time promotion begins on 1 May and will last until 14 May or until supplies last.

Earlier this month, Sony India offered a promotional offer of up to Rs. 13,000 on older disc-edition PS5 devices. The discount, valid only on the regular PS5 with model number CFI -1208A01R, is still active and will expire on 30 April. The PlayStation 5 Slim was not included in the special offer.

PS5 Slim: slimmer and lighter

Advertisment

The PS5 Slim, slimmer and lighter than the conventional PS5, costs the same: Rs. 54,990 for the disc edition and Rs. 44,990 for the digital edition. The slim form of the console reduces volume by more than 30% and weight by up to 24% when compared to the normal PS5. The PS5 Slim also has a detachable disc drive and significantly more internal capacity, increasing from the standard PS5's 825GB custom SSD to 1TB.

The updated version of the system, revealed late last year, went on sale in India on 5 April. Aside from traditional retailers, the PS5 Slim can also be purchased through delivery company Blinkit, which supports 10-minute deliveries in select locations.

Conclusion

As you begin your gaming journey, asking if there are any additional savings on PlayStation products or games during this sale is natural. While we cannot share all of the secrets, rest assured that this is only the beginning. Look for any surprises or attractive deals that may await you.