Sony's New PlayStation 5 Pro: Should You Upgrade Your PS5?

Sony has officially announced the PlayStation 5 Pro, offering a mid-generation upgrade to its popular PS5 gaming console. PS5 Pro brings several significant performance improvements alongside minor design tweaks. Set to be available starting November 7 in select regions, this new version aims to enhance the gaming experience with more advanced hardware and features.

PlayStation 5 Pro: Price and Availability

The PlayStation 5 Pro is priced at $699.99 in the U.S. and comes with a 2TB SSD for ample storage. Each unit is bundled with a DualSense wireless controller and a pre-installed copy of Astro’s Playroom, a popular game that showcases the console’s capabilities. A key detail is that the PS5 Pro is a disc-less console, which means it doesn't have a built-in disc drive. However, it is compatible with the external disc drive designed for the regular PS5, sold separately.

Pre-orders for the PS5 Pro will open on September 26 through direct.playstation.com. In regions where this platform is not available, pre-orders will begin on October 10 at select retailers. Availability will initially be limited to select markets, but Sony plans to expand to other regions over time.

Why Consider Upgrading Your PlayStation 5?

The PS5 Pro is not a completely new console but a more powerful version of the original PS5, designed to improve upon its predecessor. It retains much of the PS5’s core design but features a few noticeable differences, such as the addition of stripe-like vents on both sides for better airflow.

Where the PS5 Pro truly shines is in its performance upgrades. According to Sony, the new GPU in the PS5 Pro has 67% more compute units compared to the standard PS5, along with 28% faster memory. This makes game rendering up to 45% faster, which is particularly noticeable when running graphically demanding games. The PS5 Pro can handle higher-fidelity graphics with smoother frame rates, maintaining a consistent 60 frames per second in most games.

One of the most exciting improvements is in the area of ray tracing, where the PS5 Pro offers significantly better performance. The upgraded ray tracing technology allows for more dynamic reflections, realistic light behavior, and faster rendering speeds—up to three times faster than the regular PS5. This will provide a more immersive visual experience, especially in games that rely heavily on lighting and shadow effects.

Another key feature is the PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution, a new AI-driven upscaling technology. This system uses machine learning algorithms to boost visual clarity, sharpness, and detail, providing a more refined gaming experience even on large screens. The PS5 Pro also introduces support for 8K gaming, though this will primarily depend on developers and available game titles.

Additional Features and Connectivity

Beyond the graphical and processing improvements, the PS5 Pro brings several other updates. It supports Wi-Fi 7, ensuring faster and more stable wireless internet connectivity. This can be especially useful for online multiplayer games or streaming services. The PS5 Pro also supports variable refresh rates (VRR), reducing screen tearing and making the gameplay experience smoother, particularly in fast-paced games.

PlayStation 5 Pro: Game Compatibility

Sony has revealed that select current games will be updated to take advantage of the PS5 Pro’s enhanced capabilities. These games will carry a “PS5 Pro Enhanced” label and will showcase better performance, resolution, and frame rates on the new console. Some of the titles that will benefit from this upgrade include:

Alan Wake 2

Assassin’s Creed: Shadows

Demon’s Souls

Dragon’s Dogma 2

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Gran Turismo 7

Hogwarts Legacy

Horizon Forbidden West

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

The Crew Motorfest

The Last of Us Part II Remastered

In addition to these new enhancements, the PS5 Pro also introduces a “Game Boost” feature, designed to optimize the performance of thousands of backward-compatible PS4 and PS5 titles. Sony claims that over 8,500 PS4 games will see improved performance on the PS5 Pro, with higher and more stable frame rates, enhanced image quality, and increased resolution for select titles.

Conclusion

If you already own a PlayStation 5, deciding whether to upgrade to the PS5 Pro largely depends on what kind of gamer you are. If you prioritize cutting-edge graphics, faster load times, and overall performance improvements, the PS5 Pro is definitely worth considering. The enhanced ray tracing, AI upscaling, and support for 8K gaming are compelling features, especially for those looking to future-proof their gaming setup.

However, if you're satisfied with the performance of your current PS5 and don’t feel the need for 8K resolution or the extra power, the PS5 Pro may not be an essential purchase right now. Many of the existing PS5 games will continue to run smoothly on the original console without any significant compromise.

Ultimately, the PS5 Pro offers a more refined and powerful gaming experience, but whether you should upgrade depends on your gaming needs and how much you value the enhanced visuals and speed.