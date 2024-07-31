Star Wars: Bounty Hunter Trailer Released, Game Launches on August 1st

The Star Wars universe fans were treated to a new trailer for the highly anticipated remaster of the 2002 action-adventure game, Star Wars: Bounty Hunter. Originally developed by LucasArts, this game places players in the boots of the Mandalorian bounty hunter, Jango Fett, as he pursues a rogue Dark Jedi.

The remastering of this classic game has been undertaken by Aspyr Media and is set to be released on August 1st for a variety of platforms, including PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

What to Expect from the Star Wars: Bounty Hunter Trailer

The newly released trailer provides a comprehensive look at the game's narrative and gameplay, catering to both new players and those who enjoyed the original on PlayStation 2 or GameCube. The third-person action game centers on Jango Fett's mission to track down Count Dooku's rogue apprentice, Komari Vosa, the leader of the notorious Bando Gora crime syndicate.

This storyline serves as a prequel to Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones, which hit theaters the same year as the game's original release, and is set shortly after the events of Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace from 1999.

Gameplay Highlights in the Trailer

The trailer also highlights several key gameplay mechanics that define Star Wars: Bounty Hunter. Players will wield an array of weapons, including Jango Fett's iconic dual blasters, a flamethrower, a missile launcher, and other powerful tools. Jango's jetpack is a standout feature, enabling players to reach otherwise inaccessible areas, although managing the fuel gauge adds a layer of strategic planning.

One of the most intriguing gameplay elements shown in the trailer is the ability to scan non-player characters (NPCs) in first-person view to identify those with outstanding bounties. Players can then decide whether to eliminate these targets or capture them alive using Jango Fett's whipcord thrower, adding a unique layer of depth and choice to the bounty hunting experience.

Aspyr Media's History with Star Wars Remasters

Aspyr Media, the studio behind this remaster, has a mixed track record when it comes to revamping older Star Wars games. Notably, their remaster of the Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection faced significant criticism at launch due to critical issues, and there were credible allegations that the game included modded content without properly crediting the original authors.

Given this history, fans are cautiously optimistic that the Star Wars: Bounty Hunter remaster will avoid similar pitfalls and deliver a smooth, engaging experience that honors the original game while introducing it to a new generation of players.

Conclusion

With the remaster of Star Wars: Bounty Hunter set to launch on August 1st, excitement is building among Star Wars enthusiasts and gaming communities alike. The trailer promises a nostalgic yet refreshed journey through the galaxy as Jango Fett, packed with action, strategy, and the thrill of the hunt. As the release date approaches, fans are eager to see if Aspyr Media can deliver a remaster that lives up to the legacy of the original game while meeting modern expectations.