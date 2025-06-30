Steam Summer Sale 2025 is live with huge deals on GTA 5 Cyberpunk and EA hits

The Steam Summer Sale has begun, and wallets are sweating and wish lists are crying out for more. A big sale runs till July 11, with thousands of games and big discounts on new AAA games, cult classics, and must-play indies. In India, the discounts are even deeper because of regional pricing, and some big games are available for the first time for less than ₹500!

GTA 5 and Baldur's Gate 3 lead the charge

GTA 5: Premium Edition is 70% off, so you can play it for just ₹659. Launched over 10 years ago, it's still one of the most played games on Steam (#4 as of now) thanks to its roleplay community and tons of online content.

And finally, Baldur's Gate 3. It's 15% off, not a huge discount but welcome for anyone sitting on the fence and ready to dive into Larian's long RPG. With countless characters, turn-based combat, and award-winning storytelling, it's one of the few games in the last decade that felt like an experience, not a product.

EA packs in deals across action sports and indie titles

Electronic Arts has dropped prices on many big names. Here’s a quick look:

Battlefield 2042 is 80% off.

Dead Space Remake is 50% off.

Dragon Age Inquisition: Game of the Year Edition is 90% off.

It Takes Two is 75% off.

The Sims 4 and most of its expansion packs are on sale, which is excellent if you want to build your dream life. EA Originals like Unravel Two and Lost in Random are also included, with up to 75% off.

Other must-haves you shouldn’t miss

Multiple publishers are joining in, with big titles discounted for the next two weeks. Here are the highlights:

Cyberpunk 2077 is 60% off , fully patched with Phantom Liberty content.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is 67% off , still one of the best open-world games out there.

Resident Evil 4 Remake is 50% off.

Elden Ring is 30% off and still topping the sales charts.

Hogwarts Legacy is 40% off, its first sale since launch.

Indie gems like Hades, Celeste, and Hollow Knight are also on sale for under ₹250, so you can’t ignore them.

Additional goodies and sale benefits

continues the tradition of event badges, trading cards, and profile cosmetics. Engagement is encouraged; more steps in the right direction to give you another reason to engage and keep adding to your badge and activity progress. More visibility on game pages with Steam Deck Verified and easy-to-navigate thematic filters like Top Sellers and Under ₹500.

Finish before the wishlist guilt sets in

You can definitely overspend; that’s all part of the fun. Whether your budget is ₹200 or you can afford to buy a long-awaited game, there’s something to buy. Steam’s Summer Sale is more than a sale; it’s a sale about discovery and sometimes even regret-proof purchases.

The sale ends July 11 at 22:30 IST, so go ahead and keep scrolling, adding to your cart, and maybe think twice before you buy.

More For You

Five years ago India downloaded Valorant today it owns the lobby

Minecraft Realms drops disaster maps with hilariously bad survival tips

Supercell unlocks instant gaming for Chinese players on WeChat

The Hytale Adventure Ends but the Story Still Belongs to the Fans