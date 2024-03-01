Tecno Gaming Gadgets MWC 2024

Tecno unveils major innovations this year at MWC 2024. It debuted several interesting new goods during the conference and first revealed the Pova 6 Pro. A robotic dog capable of jumping, walking, and waving its hands. With a single button click, this rollable phone's screen transforms into a tablet.

Additionally, there's a portable AR gaming gadget with an integrated controller. A firm called Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 displayed all of these.

These three gadgets garnered all the attention despite the company making numerous interesting announcements at the current tech conference, including the launch of the brand-new Pova 6 Pro smartphone, new AI features for its products, and a new laptop.

Tecno Dynamic 1

Tecno Dynamic 1 is the name of the company's new cyber dog that was presented at MWC. This is Tecno's first robot dog, and it's basically a lot like the cyber dog that Xiaomi showed me a few years ago, but it's still one of the coolest devices at this year's event. The dog can be controlled with the app.

He walks, jumps, and moves like a normal dog. It can also wave at you. Tecno believes that such a machine will revolutionize human-machine interaction through assistance, entertainment, education, and training in various scenarios.

Tecno Phantom Ultimate

The foldable phone is done right. That's what I would say about the Tecno Phantom Ultimate rollable phone that I got during the MWC. At first glance, it looks like a regular smartphone with a gorgeous AMOLED screen.

However, press the switch and the screen expands, turning the phone into an almost fully functional tablet. The phone is not as bulky as I thought, and it is easy to hold and use.

Tecno Pocket Go

Tecno Pocket Go is a gaming device on the go It is an AR gaming kit that combines AR glasses and a Windows handheld device to provide an immersive gaming experience. The processing is done on the device and you can take it anywhere and play games on the go.

Tecno Mega Mini Gaming G1 also won "World's Smallest Water-Cooled Mini PC", "Best of MWC" and another "Pocket Size Desktop Solution" - MEGA MINI M1. These mini-computers offer compact solutions for gamers and users looking for a powerful computer in a small size. Both devices can be paired with TECNO AR glasses for an immersive gaming experience.

Tecno Mega Mini Gaming G1

This device has an independent graphics card and a visual water cooling system that effectively manages heat and optimizes performance. An Intel Core Ultra CPU or a 13th generation i9-13900H gaming processor with turbo rates up to 5.2GHz are the two options available to users for outfitting the Gaming G1.

Up to 32GB DDR5 memory, 1TB SSD storage, WiFi6E support, and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity. - Gaming The G1 promises fast performance and seamless connectivity. Additionally, its metal frame and colorful lights add to its appeal to gaming enthusiasts. Unfortunately, the exact size of this mini-computer is not disclosed.

Tecno Mega Mini M1

Its volume is only 0.38 liters and its weight is 445 grams. Despite its small size, the M1 supports 13th-generation Intel Core processors that can simultaneously decode multiple 4K video streams. It has 16 GB of DDR4 memory and the option to expand up to 32 GB with two SO-DIMM slots. The M1's lightweight yet durable aluminum metal frame ensures portability without compromising build quality.

Both the MEGA MINI Gaming G1 and MEGA MINI M1 demonstrate TECNO's commitment to innovation and providing versatile computing solutions for a variety of user needs.