The Queen of Clutch is Back: Reyna Returns to Valorant After Devour Bug Fix

It was another normal day in Valorant. Agents were taken in, strategies were set, and duels were won and lost in the blink of an eye. But Reyna's mains was all out of whack. The only duelist we could rely on — the queen of solo carries — was not healing after a kill.

Advertisment

And then came the unthinkable.

After discovering a huge bug with Reyna's Devour ability, Riot Games removed her from the game on March 21, 2025. Valorant was ... different without Reyna. Love her or hate her, she is a game-changing agent, and now she was gone.

But now she has returned!

Advertisment

The Bug That Silenced Reyna

The 10.05 patch rolled out what appeared to be a negligible fix in the old set of game assets, but for Reyna, it was game-breaking. The bug stopped Reyna's Devour ability from delivering, specifically Overheal, and Overheal is one of the most important mechanics that makes Reyna such a forceful duelist.

Pro players were the first ones to raise awareness, and Sports Illustrated made the loudest noise... with Meteor posting a viral clip of him dropping after a 101-damage shot - even though he had 150 HP with Overheal active. The clip went viral. The next thing, Reyna mains all over the world were reporting the same bug issues to Riot.

Advertisment

To maintain competitive integrity, Riot disabled Reyna across all game modes within hours.

The Valorant Community Reacts

The community felt Reyna’s absence. A bunch of players, especially those who didn’t do well against Reyna, felt Valorant was more balanced. Even TenZ, one of the biggest pros in Valorant, said casually that games felt “less tilted” without her. But for Reyna mains, this was personal! Their duelist they had put thousands of hours into mastering was gone! Players were scrambling to find substitutes, and casual lobbies felt empty without Reyna’s signature Leer and Dismiss plays.

Advertisment

Her Career History icon was changed to a picture of the early concept art of Reyna, and everyone was wondering—was she being reworked? Was she being nerfed? Would she even come back?

Riot Responds and Fixes the Issue

With the complaints piling up in no time, Riot jumped in and got to work right away! The dev team had announced on official platforms that this was a temporary removal. After a few days of fixing bugs internally.

Advertisment

Patch 10.05D dropped on March 24, 2025, and Reyna was back. Her Devour ability was fully restored, and just like that, the queen of clutches was back in Valorant.

What’s Next? The Meta After Reyna’s Return

With Reyna back in the game, things are about to get crazy. Players will test if she’s still as strong as she was before or if the short break changed the meta. One thing we know for sure is, whether you love her or hate her, Reyna is back for a while.

Advertisment

Key Takeaways

- Reyna was disabled on March 21, 2025 due to a critical bug in her Devour ability.

Advertisment

- The bug was causing any overheal not to work and players were salty.

- Riot disabled Reyna so they could fix the bug and the community was divided.

- Patch 10.05D released on March 24, 2025 fixed the bug and Reyna was re-enabled.

- Reyna’s return to the game might just change the Valorant meta again.

So for Valorant players, lock her in, frag out and see if she’s still the solo-carry queen.

Reyna mains, your pain is over. The queen is back.