The Rogue Prince of Persia Expected Release on May 14

Highlights

· Rogue Prince of Persia will be released on May 14, 2024, as expected.

· On April 10, Evil Empire, the company that developed Dead Cells, is supposed to reveal its roguelite.

· According to reports, the game will launch as an early access release, meaning PlayStation systems won't have access to it right away.

According to a prominent industry insider, fans of the Prince of Persia franchise can expect another exciting installment to grace the gaming world on May 14, following an anticipated mid-April announcement. This forthcoming title, much like its recent predecessor, PoP: The Lost Crown, is purportedly not a new mainline entry but rather a spin-off, adding a fresh twist to the beloved franchise.

The first inklings of this new game surfaced online recently, courtesy of a report by Insider Gaming's Tom Henderson. Henderson disclosed that the project in question is a roguelite adventure, spearheaded by Evil Empire, a renowned French developer best known for its stewardship of Dead Cells, a title that has received abundant post-launch content since 2019. Moreover, Henderson hinted that the game's moniker will be The Rogue Prince of Persia.

The Rogue Prince of Persia Launch date

Expanding on his initial revelations, the insider has taken to social media to divulge additional details about the game's availability. According to Henderson's recent tweet, The Rogue Prince of Persia will be officially unveiled on Wednesday, April 10, with a slated release date of May 14.

It's worth noting that Henderson's previous report suggested that the speculated roguelite is poised to debut on Steam Early Access, a departure from the longstanding tradition of Ubisoft titles bypassing Valve's storefront upon release.

Availability on Platforms

However, the decision to opt for an early access launch implies that the game won't be available on Sony's consoles on its initial release day due to the PlayStation Store's policy against early access titles. While the Xbox ecosystem does offer a Game Preview program, there are no indications as of now that The Rogue Prince of Persia will be participating in it.

According to Henderson's earlier reporting, The Rogue Prince of Persia has been in development for the majority of Evil Empire's tenure, receiving the green light around 2019. The game's visual style is said to draw heavy inspiration from bandes dessinées, or Franco-Belgian comics. Similar to Dead Cells, The Rogue Prince of Persia is anticipated to receive substantial post-launch support, although specifics regarding paid DLC versus free content remain unclear.

If this leak materializes, Ubisoft will be unveiling and releasing two Prince of Persia titles since the reveal of The Sands of Time remake in 2020. While the remake's release date remains uncertain, the franchise appears poised to maintain its relevance with the advent of this rumored roguelite and the ambitious content roadmap of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.