Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered Releasing for PS4 and Xbox One: Check the details

With the release of Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered, players may wonder when the game will be available on multiple platforms and in other areas. The game is being released for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, which is excellent news for gamers who are wondering if it can be played on previous-generation systems.

It is important to remember that players might not be able to access every feature included on current-generation platforms in Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered. However, a unique feature exclusive to the PlayStation 4 edition of Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered will be available to anyone who purchases the game.

The Platinum Trophy is surprisingly unique to last-gen consoles only. People who want trophies for their collection can play the PS4 version on the PS5, as customers will get both versions when they buy the game.

What is the release time for Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC?

Depending on which platform players play the game on, the release time of the game can vary significantly. For PlayStation and Xbox, Tomb Raider 1-3 will be released in all regions at the same time. It should be noted that Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered is not currently on Game Pass, although the possibility of its arrival on the service cannot be excluded.

Unlike the PlayStation and Xbox releases, the Nintendo Switch, Epic Games Store, and Steam versions do not have a local release date and time. The release time is oddly split: Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered Nintendo Switch and Epic Games Store are released together for each region, while the Steam version has yet another different release time.

Is there any Pre-order Bonuses for Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered Pre-Order?

Unfortunately, there are no pre-order bonuses for Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered. Players can get a 10% discount on Steam if they buy the game before it's released, while on PlayStation, the same offer is only available to PlayStation Plus members. Therefore, there are no pre-order offers for Xbox players.