Top 11 iPhone Games to Play in 2024: Best Free & Premium Picks

2024’s Must-Play iPhone Games: Top Free & Premium Picks on the App Store

In 2024, mobile gaming continues to evolve rapidly, with the Apple App Store delivering some of the best gaming experiences available. Whether you're a casual player or a dedicated gamer, this year’s lineup brings a blend of new releases and timeless classics that are bound to entertain. In this curated selection, we've compiled the top 11 must-play iPhone games for 2024, featuring both free and premium titles. Dive in and discover your next mobile obsession.

1. Resident Evil Village

Genre: Survival Horror

Why It's Great: Fans of the survival horror genre will relish in Resident Evil Village , which provides a console-quality experience right on your iPhone. This game delivers gripping gameplay, a haunting atmosphere, and stellar graphics that push the boundaries of mobile gaming.

Premium Title

2. NBA 2K24

Genre: Sports Simulation

Why It's Great: Basketball fans are in for a treat with NBA 2K24 . Featuring realistic graphics, smooth gameplay, and unparalleled customization, this is the ultimate mobile sports simulator. New game modes and refined mechanics make it the best basketball game on iPhone.

Premium Title

3. Hades

Genre: Roguelike Action

Why It's Great: Hades is a critically acclaimed roguelike that blends fast-paced combat with immersive storytelling. Available via Netflix Games, Hades offers a console-like experience with engaging battles, intricate narratives, and excellent replayability.

Included with Netflix Subscription







4. Slice and Dice

Genre: Dice-Based Roguelike

Why It's Great: For a fresh and strategic twist on the roguelike genre, Slice and Dice merges dice-rolling mechanics with dungeon-crawling action. With a free trial and in-app purchases, it's accessible and packed with replay value.

Free with In-App Purchases

5. Genshin Impact

Genre: Action RPG

Why It’s Great: Genshin Impact continues to dominate with its expansive open-world, frequent updates, and captivating combat. Players can explore a vast universe filled with quests, characters, and challenges, making it a premier mobile RPG.

Free with In-App Purchases

6. Candy Crush Saga

Genre: Puzzle

Why It's Great: As one of the most popular match-three puzzle games of all time, Candy Crush Saga remains a staple for casual gaming. Regular updates keep the game fresh, and it's perfect for a quick and relaxing session.

Free with In-App Purchases

7. 8 Ball Pool

Genre: Sports/Simulation

Why It's Great: With its realistic mechanics and multiplayer options, 8 Ball Pool delivers a competitive pool experience. Whether you’re playing against friends or random opponents, this game offers hours of entertainment.

Free with In-App Purchases

8. Super Mario Run

Genre: Platformer

Why It's Great: Super Mario Run brings the joy of Mario to the iPhone, offering a smooth and accessible platforming experience. Its simple controls make it easy to pick up, while its depth provides hours of fun for both new and experienced players.

Free with In-App Purchases

9. Gorogoa

Genre: Puzzle

Why It’s Great: Gorogoa is a visually stunning puzzle game that offers a unique panel-based experience. Its hand-drawn art style and clever puzzle design make it stand out as one of the best artistic games on iPhone.

Premium Title

10. Warframe

Genre: Third-Person Shooter

Why It's Great: For those craving fast-paced combat and deep customization, Warframe offers a colorful universe filled with action. The cooperative third-person shooter blends strategy and intense firefights, making it a must-play for action fans.

Free with In-App Purchases

11. Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)

Genre: Battle Royale

Why It's Great: BGMI (the Indian version of PUBG Mobile) caters to the local gaming community with region-specific updates, modes, and events. Its action-packed battle royale format keeps players coming back for more, with regular updates ensuring fresh content.

Free with In-App Purchases

Conclusion

As mobile gaming technology continues to advance, the games available on the Apple App Store are becoming more polished, creative, and immersive. The top 11 must-play iPhone games for 2024 showcase a wide variety of genres, ensuring that every gamer can find something to enjoy, whether you're into action-packed shooters, intense puzzle-solving, or strategic sports games. With both free and premium options, there’s no shortage of fun to be had on your iPhone this year.