Top 5 Video Games for Couples to Play on Valentine’s Day 2025

This Valentine’s Day, ditch the chocolates and roses and play a new co-op adventure where you bond with your partner instead. Get ready to play one of several games this Valentine’s Day that celebrate that old notion. You know, from helping each other through puzzles to battling alien invasions to turning the kitchen into a war zone.

Top 5 Video Games for Couples to Play - Valentine’s Day 2025

It Takes Two: The Relationship Ga

Platforms: PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch

Co-Op: 2-player only

If I had to describe what a game about your relationship would look like, it would be basically It Takes Two. This co-op smash hit turns you and your partner into a doll version of a couple going through a divorce—silently turned into toys. The only way to get back? Work together through creative levels filled with puzzles, platforming, and relationship metaphors.

💖 Why Play It?

✔️It’s just for 2 players.

✔️You’ll have to work together and solve problems.

✔️Has a story that can be both really cute and really annoying.

It Takes Two isn’t just a game its a relationship test that doesn’t end like the ones in fairytales, we hope.

Stardew Valley—Build Your Farm Together

Platform: PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Android, or iOS

Co-Op: 1-4 players

What’s sweeter than romance? Planting, chickens, and fishing. Cozy life simulators are here to whisk you and your partner away from the grind of real life and into the calm of your joint farm venture. You can start a virtual life side by side and get married in-game.

💖 Why Play It?

✔️ So relaxing and fun

✔️ Perfect for slow-paced, cozy gaming sessions

✔️ A cute pixelated world to work together towards

For the couple who enjoys the simple things in life (and doesn’t mind a bit of watering and weeding), this is a perfect pick.

Overcooked! All You Can Eat—The Ultimate Kitchen Chaos

Platform: PC, PS5, Switch, Xbox

Co-Op: 4

Want to put your relationship under pressure? Overcooked is for you and your partner. This mad dash to cook simulator has you and your partner stuck in a hellish kitchen, chopping, cooking, and serving before the timer runs out. Sounds easy? How about building a castle or a pirate ship?

💖 Why Play It?

✔️ Hilarious and unpredictable gameplay

✔️ Requires fast thinking and strong communication

✔️ Short, fun sessions—perfect for a gaming date night

Warning: Expect a lot of screaming and impromptu kitchen fires. Proceed with caution.

Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime—Cooperative Space Odyssey

Platform: PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch

Co-Op: 1-4 Players

This is the spaceship of your dreams for that romantic getaway. This time Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime exhausts you and your partner. Each section of the ship—you may have shields for the other one and even thrusters—has to be managed by one person at a time while running through a deadly galaxy.

💖 Why Play It?

✔️ Fast-paced co-op mechanics

✔️ Requires contant chit-chat to navigate.

✔️ Cute bright art with adorable rescuing space bunnies missions.

Think of it as a relationship boot camp… in space.

Chained Together—A Tougher Relationship Challenge

Platform: PC, PlayStation, Xbox

Co-op: 2-4 Players

Who else could’ve chained up a partner again? This time around, chains. In this co-op platformer game, you’ll have to coordinate every single jump and movement with your partner to avoid obstacles in the world. It’s frustratingly funny, though satisfying once you get it right.

💖 Why Play It?

✔️ Chaos makes for a fun physics-based game.

✔️ A true patience-and-cooperation test (truly a Valentine’s Day challenge).

✔️ Laugh-out-loud moments guaranteed

If someone survives Chained Together, I think there’s nothing they can’t survive!

Love, Games, and Controller Throwing

This Valentine’s Day you’re ditching the clichés for a real zap in your love life with these co-op games. Whatever from saving a marriage, farming, cooking on a pressure cooker, piloting spaceships, or even being chained together—there’s bound to be laughter, teamwork, and some moments where you’ll just be thinking ‘Why did I say yes to this?’

After all, the couple that games together stays together. 🎮❤️





