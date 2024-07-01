Top DDR4 RAM for Gaming in 2024

Sure, the buzz around DDR5 RAM is undeniable. But unless you’re already equipped with a high-end system or willing to splurge on a new motherboard and CPU just for the latest memory, DDR5 might not be worth the hype yet.Sticking with DDR4 and maximizing its capabilities can be a more sensible choice.

Advertisment

Navigating RAM specs like clock speeds, latencies, and a plethora of acronyms can be overwhelming. Here are few options to look for that will bring you the best DDR4 RAM for gaming, unless you are not looking to spend

Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB DDR4 ($118 approx.)

The Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB DDR4 stands out for its impressive speed, top-notch build quality, and eye-catching customizable RGB lighting through Corsair's iCUE software. If you’re aiming for the best, this is your pick.

Advertisment

With a 32GB kit operating at 3600MHz and CAS Latency 18, it offers blazing fast speeds and tight timings for superb responsiveness. Corsair’s renowned build quality, featuring high-performance Samsung B-die ICs, provides stability and excellent overclocking potential. Its DHX cooling and ten-layer aluminum heat spreader maintain optimal temperatures even under heavy load.

The highlight is the 12 ultra-bright CAPELLIX RGB LEDs in each module, offering stunning lighting effects. Corsair's iCUE software allows nearly limitless customization to sync with your setup. XMP 2.0 support ensures easy setup on compatible Intel and AMD motherboards. Although it's on the pricier side, for a high-end gaming build with both top performance and aesthetics, the Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB is unparalleled.

Patriot Memory Viper Steel RGB DDR4 ($124 approx.)

Advertisment

The Patriot Viper Steel RGB DDR4 enhances your gaming setup with vibrant, customizable RGB lighting and offers solid performance for mainstream gaming and everyday tasks.

Ideal for flashy, personalized builds, the Viper Steel DDR4 features five customizable RGB zones compatible with popular motherboard software (Asus Aura Sync, MSI Mystic Light, etc.). Its sleek aluminum heat spreader adds style while keeping temperatures in check.

While its base performance at 3600MHz with CAS Latency 20 is decent, you might need some manual adjustments to fully unlock its potential. XMP 2.0 support simplifies setup on compatible motherboards. With 32GB modules, it maximizes capacity, making it a great choice for those wanting a standout rig and willing to tweak for optimal performance.

Advertisment

Corsair Vengeance LPX DDR4 ($142 approx.)

The Corsair Vengeance LPX DDR4 offers a balanced combination of performance, compatibility, and overclocking potential. Its low-profile design ensures wide system compatibility and a sleek, unobtrusive look.

For those seeking a performance upgrade, the Corsair Vengeance LPX DDR4 is a strong contender. With a 64GB kit (2x32GB) running at 3600MHz and CL18 timings, it boosts responsiveness. Enthusiasts will appreciate the overclocking headroom, though results may vary based on your motherboard and CPU.

Advertisment

The aluminum heat spreader aids in thermal management, and the low-profile design ensures compatibility with various CPU coolers. Lacking RGB, it balances features and value, making it suitable for a range of PC builds.



G.SKILL Trident Z RGB Series DDR4 ($56 approx.)

Boost your AMD system with the G.SKILL Trident Z RGB DDR4, optimized for 3600MHz performance, tight timings, and AMD Ryzen compatibility, while adding customizable RGB flair to your setup.

Advertisment

The G.SKILL Trident Z RGB is designed for AMD Ryzen 2 processors, delivering a performance boost and stability. This 16GB (2x8GB) kit operates at 3600MHz with CL18 latency, providing quick responsiveness. Support for overclocking profiles (like XMP) allows further enhancement.

It also features a customizable RGB light bar, aligning with your system's theme via popular software. The distinctive heat spreader enhances heat dissipation and adds a stylish touch. This RAM is perfect for AMD enthusiasts seeking performance, aesthetics, and Ryzen-optimized compatibility.

TEAMGROUP T-Force Vulcan Z DDR4 ($60 approx.)

Advertisment

The TEAMGROUP T-Force Vulcan Z DDR4 delivers reliable performance and is ideal for compact builds with its decent capacity and low-profile design.

For those prioritizing compact builds or energy efficiency, the TEAMGROUP T-Force Vulcan Z DDR4 is worth considering. Operating at 3200MHz with CL16 timings, it offers stable performance. XMP 2.0 support simplifies setup on Intel and AMD platforms. Though it might not excel in overclocking, it runs cool and maintains compatibility with bulky CPU coolers, making it ideal for space-constrained builds. Efficient power consumption and excellent thermals make it perfect for tight spaces.



Kingston FURY Impact DDR4 ($61 approx.)

This Small Outline (SODIMM) 3200MHz kit supports automatic overclocking and uses minimal power, making it the ideal DDR4 RAM to revamp your gaming laptop.

From Kingston's performance lineup, the FURY Impact enhances laptop responsiveness with its 32GB capacity and speeds up to 3200MT/s. Its plug-and-play functionality and automatic overclocking ensure a smooth upgrade. Compatible with both AMD Ryzen and Intel XMP-ready platforms, it integrates seamlessly into most modern laptops. Operating at a low 1.2V, it preserves your laptop’s battery life while offering a significant performance and efficiency boost.

FAQ

How much RAM is required for gaming in 2024?

While 16GB is generally adequate for most games, 32GB is becoming the standard for future-proofing. This ensures smooth performance when running demanding games alongside other applications.

How much does RAM speed impact gaming, and how effective is RGB RAM?

Yes! Faster RAM (e.g., 3200MHz or 3600MHz) improves responsiveness and can enhance frame rates in games, but it should always be compatible with your motherboard and CPU for optimal performance.

RGB RAM is primarily for aesthetics, adding visual flair to your build. It can be pricier than non-RGB options, so prioritize performance (speed and capacity) unless the visual appeal is crucial to you.