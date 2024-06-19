Top gaming mouse to buy in 2024

A high-quality gaming mouse is essential for any PC gaming setup, dramatically enhancing the experience of your favorite games. With the right mouse, every click and movement can bring you closer to victory in top-tier PC games. Conversely, a sluggish or unreliable mouse can be detrimental to your performance.

Are you in the market for a wired or wireless gaming mouse? Our list covers both options, along with lightweight and ultra-lightweight models suited to various gaming genres. Explore our recommendations to find the perfect fit.

Here are the top gaming mouse of 2024:

Razer Viper V3 HyperSpeed

The Razer Viper V3 HyperSpeed stands out as an exceptional, no-compromise gaming mouse. Razer has packed this model with a comprehensive range of features suitable for a variety of gaming needs, all at a surprisingly affordable price point. It excels in esports FPS titles but proves to be a versatile choice for almost any genre, thanks to its exceptional hand-feel. The design smartly builds upon and refines the already successful base of its predecessor.

Unlike many modern gaming mice, the Viper V3 HyperSpeed uses a replaceable AA battery instead of a built-in rechargeable one. This choice contributes to its weight of 82 grams, making it heavier than some competitors. However, this design offers the advantage of up to 280 hours of continuous use, with the convenience of quickly swapping out the battery when needed. This combination of performance, comfort, and practical battery management makes it a standout option in the gaming mouse market.

Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro

Razer’s DeathAdder V3 Pro continues the brand’s legacy of producing top-tier gaming mice. Despite its higher price tag, this mouse justifies the cost with superior comfort and precision. It is lightweight and easy to maneuver, yet retains a sturdy and reliable build. Its connectivity is limited to a USB dongle, forgoing native Bluetooth, but this minor inconvenience does not detract from its overall appeal.

Weighing 20 grams less than the V3 HyperSpeed, this reduction in weight enhances the user’s control, although it sacrifices one button in the process. Available in black and white, it allows for aesthetic customization. Out of the box, it’s highly functional, but Razer’s Synapse software expands its capabilities, offering options to remap buttons, adjust sensitivity, and save up to five different profiles. This high level of customization and performance ensures the DeathAdder V3 Pro remains a top contender for serious gamers.

SteelSeries Rival 3

The SteelSeries Rival 3 offers outstanding value for its price, often available for under $40. This budget-friendly mouse features a high-quality sensor, lightweight construction, and six programmable buttons. Its design sticks to the essentials, delivering a sleek look and fast performance with the TrueMove Core sensor, which ensures respectable accuracy.

While it doesn’t have the advanced features of pricier models like the Rival 5, it excels at its primary function as a dependable gaming mouse. Its compact size might be a drawback for users with larger hands, but its affordability and performance make it a strong contender. It often drops to as low as $20 during sales, making it a budget-friendly gaming mouse that does not compromise on quality.

Cherry Xtrfy MZ1 Wireless

The Cherry Xtrfy MZ1 Wireless is a polarizing mouse that excels for users who prefer a fingertip grip. This mouse is designed for gamers who want minimal contact with the palm, maximizing space under the hand. It features pronounced finger grooves for a secure, accurate feel and allows for some customization with a swappable back section and adjustable weight balance via screws on the underside.

The MZ1 Wireless is particularly suitable for fast-paced FPS gaming, thanks to its precisely tensioned buttons and excellent sensor performance. While it might not be ideal for users seeking more hand support, it offers a unique shape and feel that can enhance fingertip and claw grip playstyles.

Corsair M75 Air

The Corsair M75 Air exemplifies the trend toward ultra-light gaming mice, weighing in at just 60 grams. It delivers impressive wireless performance with up to 100 hours of battery life in Bluetooth mode, and around 60 hours on 2.4GHz wireless due to its 2,000Hz polling rate.

Though it lacks a plethora of customizable buttons and a DPI switch, the M75 Air focuses on providing a streamlined experience. Its DPI settings can be adjusted via Corsair’s iCue software. This mouse represents a shift away from the notion that heavier mice are superior, showcasing that a lightweight design can enhance gaming performance.

HyperX Pulsefire Haste

The HyperX Pulsefire Haste is a distinctive, ultra-light wired gaming mouse featuring a honeycomb shell instead of a solid body. Priced around $50, it offers a compelling combination of performance and affordability. It comes equipped with six programmable buttons, though those needing more might consider alternative models.

Despite this limitation, the Pulsefire Haste excels with its lightweight design and robust performance, making it a strong choice for gamers seeking a wired mouse that delivers a swift and responsive experience.

Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2

The Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 demonstrates that ultra-light mice are more than just a trend—they are becoming the standard. This model offers multiple connectivity options and up to 95 hours of battery life per charge. While slightly pricier than the Corsair M75 Air, it compensates with higher DPI, color options, and better storage for the USB receiver.

One of its standout features is its exceptional gliding capability, thanks to extensive PTFE pads covering much of the mouse's base. This ensures smooth movement across various surfaces, making the Superlight 2 a versatile and high-performing gaming mouse.

Corsair Ironclaw RGB Wireless

The Corsair Ironclaw RGB Wireless caters to gamers with larger hands, offering a wider design without sacrificing performance. It features 2.4GHz Slipstream dongle connectivity and Bluetooth, with the former providing low latency and the latter extending battery life.

Although its aesthetics may not be as refined as other models, and its buttons are somewhat spongey, the Ironclaw provides a comfortable fit for users who find other mice too small. Its robust build and functional performance make it a reliable choice for those seeking a gaming mouse that accommodates larger hands.