Top handheld gaming PC 2024

Owning a top-tier handheld gaming PC in 2024 means you can play full-scale games wherever you are. Early handhelds may have struggled with performance, but rapid advancements in mobile processing technology have transformed them into powerful, portable gaming devices.

Unlike traditional gaming PCs, these devices can be easily carried around. Valve's release of the Steam Deck in 2022 sparked significant interest in handheld PCs. Since then, competitors like the Asus ROG Ally and Lenovo Legion Go have entered the market, providing a range of robust options for gamers.

Operating Systems: ValveOS vs. Windows

The Steam Deck operates on SteamOS, a Linux-based system that runs games from Valve’s store. In contrast, most other top handheld gaming PCs use Windows. SteamOS offers a streamlined but limited experience, while Windows provides broader functionality but can be more cumbersome on smaller touchscreens. Ultimately, the choice between the two depends on personal preference.

Here's a comparison table highlighting the key specifications of the best handheld gaming PCs:

Feature Steam Deck OLED Asus ROG Ally Lenovo Legion Go Aya Neo Air Razer Edge Display 7" OLED, 1280x800, 60Hz 7" LCD, 1920x1080, 120Hz 8.8" LCD, 2560x1600, 144Hz 5.5" AMOLED, 1920x1080, 60Hz 6.8" AMOLED, 2400x1080, 144Hz CPU AMD APU: Zen 2 4c/8t, 2.4-3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme, Zen 4 8c/16t, 3.3-5.1 GHz AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme, Zen 4 8c/16t, 3.3-5.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 6800U, Zen 3+ 8c/16t, 2.7-4.7 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon G3x Gen 1, 8c/8t, 3.0 GHz GPU AMD RDNA 2, 8 CUs, up to 1.6 GHz AMD RDNA 3, 12 CUs, up to 2.8 GHz AMD RDNA 3, 12 CUs, up to 2.8 GHz AMD RDNA 2, 12 CUs, up to 2.2 GHz Qualcomm Adreno 730 RAM 16 GB LPDDR5 16 GB LPDDR5 16 GB LPDDR5 16 GB LPDDR5 8 GB LPDDR5 Storage 512 GB NVMe SSD 512 GB NVMe SSD 1 TB NVMe SSD 512 GB NVMe SSD 256 GB UFS 3.1 Battery Life Up to 8 hours Up to 6 hours Up to 6 hours Up to 5 hours Up to 10 hours Operating System SteamOS 3.5 (Linux-based) Windows 11 Windows 11 Windows 11 Android 12 with Razer Nexus Weight 650 grams 608 grams 854 grams 420 grams 263 grams Expandability MicroSD Slot MicroSD Slot MicroSD Slot MicroSD Slot No microSD supports USB-C expansion Price Starting at $549 Starting at $699 Starting at $799 Starting at $999 Starting at $399

Top Handheld Gaming PCs:

Steam Deck OLED

Valve’s Steam Deck OLED represents the pinnacle of their handheld lineup. It features a larger, brighter, and higher-quality display compared to the original model, enhancing the gaming experience. The OLED model also boasts improvements in battery life for extended gameplay, reduced weight for increased comfort, and faster Wi-Fi for quicker downloads. Despite its enhancements, the internal APU remains similar to the original, which means it may struggle with some demanding AAA games.

However, for those seeking an affordable handheld with a stunning display and access to their Steam library on the go, the Steam Deck OLED is an excellent choice.

Asus ROG Ally

The Asus ROG Ally is competitively priced compared to other small-batch manufacturers like OneXplayer, GPD, or Aya Neo. Powered by the Z1 Extreme chip, it handles most modern PC games, including modded titles like Starfield. Its VRR display ensures smooth gaming with no screen tearing, allowing for a seamless experience without the need to target specific performance metrics. Pairing it with ROG Ally accessories further enhances its capabilities. With advanced hardware and solid build quality, the Asus ROG Ally is ideal for those who enjoy playing contemporary games and want a device that can outperform the Steam Deck over time.

Lenovo Legion Go

The Lenovo Legion Go is perfect for gamers desiring a large-screen experience. Its 8.8-inch display with a 2560 x 1600 resolution and 144Hz refresh rate delivers sharp, vivid visuals. Equipped with the powerful AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme chipset, it ranks among the most capable handhelds available. Its detachable controllers and kickstand offer versatility, particularly in 'FPS Mode.'

However, its weight of 854 g can make prolonged use tiring, and the high resolution can be demanding on the hardware, requiring frequent adjustments.

Aya Neo Air

The Aya Neo Air is a sleek and lightweight option, less expensive than other non-Valve/Asus handhelds. It features a high-quality OLED display with excellent contrast and vibrant colors. Its compact size makes it highly portable and practical for on-the-go gaming. However, it lacks the suspend feature of the Steam Deck, which can be inconvenient.

Powered by the Ryzen 5 5560U, it may not handle demanding games as well as other devices in this roundup but performs well with less intensive titles, particularly 2D-pixel games, which look exceptional on the OLED screen.

Razer Edge

The Razer Edge stands out by providing access to a PC game library through cloud streaming, supporting Game Pass, GeForce Now, and Steam. It offers a stunning display and robust performance for streaming and native Android gaming with its 128GB storage.

The device features Nexus software, allowing button remapping for the Razer Kishi V2 controller, enhancing the mobile gaming experience. While not a traditional PC gaming handheld, the Razer Edge provides a versatile option for gamers who prioritize cloud gaming and mobile play.

Choosing the Best Handheld Gaming PC

When selecting a handheld gaming PC, consider factors such as portability, price, screen size, and type. Devices vary in weight and size, from the compact Aya Neo Air (under 400g) to the larger Steam Deck (around 640 g). Whether you prefer a device for relaxed gaming at home or one that’s easily portable, options like the Asus ROG Ally and Aya Neo Air cater to different needs.

Are Handheld Gaming PCs Worth It?

Handheld gaming PCs are excellent for a portable gaming experience, though they might be less suitable for games designed for keyboard and mouse use. If a handheld doesn’t meet your needs, a mini gaming PC offers a compact desktop alternative. Building a gaming PC can also provide a custom setup tailored to your preferences.