Top PC Games of 2024

From freshly remastered RPG classics like Persona 3 to timeless favorites like Half-Life 2, we present the top PC games currently captivating massive audiences.

Selecting the best PC games is a daunting challenge, given the vast array of options. With over 50,000 titles on Steam alone, plus countless others across various platforms, today’s PC gamers have more choices than ever. From the finest RPGs to the most exhilarating FPS games, these are the best PC games ever made, including some excellent free-to-play titles.

Here are our top picks for the best PC games:

Hades 2

Cyberpunk 2077

Pacific DrivePersona 3: Reload

Street Fighter 6

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Diablo 4

Valorant

Half-Life: Alyx

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Inscryption

Monster Hunter Rise

Outer Wilds

Total War: Warhammer 3

Slay the Spire

Dishonored 2

Deathloop

Red Dead Redemption 2

Grand Theft Auto 5

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Hitman

Hades 2

As the only early access title on our esteemed list, Hades 2 follows Melinoë, sister of Zagreus, as she battles Chronos, the God of Time. This sequel from Supergiant Games builds on a solid foundation, featuring unique weapons, spells, and keepsakes. Despite its early access status, our review praises Hades 2 for perfecting the roguelike genre, anticipating an even greater game upon its full release in 2025.

Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 stands alongside No Man’s Sky as one of the most improved games in recent years. Despite a rocky launch, especially on consoles, the game has been significantly enhanced, particularly with the Phantom Liberty expansion. This update enriches V’s story, introducing new endings and engaging players with new characters and locations. Our review commends the improvements and encourages players to experience this revamped RPG.

Pacific Drive

Pacific Drive offers a unique journey through the eerie Olympic Exclusion Zone in a battered station wagon. As you drive through this dangerous area, you must gather materials to enhance your vehicle and piece together the mystery of the zone. The bond you develop with your car influences your survival, making this indie game a compelling exploration of resourcefulness and resilience.

Persona 3 Reload

Persona 3 Reload delivers a remarkable JRPG experience with a story that intertwines themes of loss and consequence. Our review highlights the streamlined battle system and the game’s enduring style, making it a must-play for RPG fans, especially with its availability on Game Pass.

Street Fighter 6

Street Fighter 6 continues Capcom’s success with a fresh approach that appeals to both hardcore and new fans. The game introduces a 15-hour story mode alongside the traditional 1v1 fighting. Featuring the Drive Bar mechanic, the fighting system is more dynamic than ever. Our review gives it high marks, praising its blend of old and new elements.

Alan Wake 2

Returning to the eerie world of Bright Falls, Alan Wake 2 introduces a new character, Saga Anderson, while exploring the fate of Alan Wake. Switching between the two characters, players uncover dark secrets linking the novelist and the mysterious town. Our review applauds the game’s unique storytelling and atmospheric depth.

Baldur’s Gate 3

Larian Studios’ Baldur’s Gate 3 builds on the Dungeons and Dragons 5th edition ruleset, offering unparalleled player creativity in problem-solving and storytelling. The game adapts to player choices, creating a deeply immersive RPG experience. Our review celebrates its extensive gameplay and character-building options.

Diablo 4

Diablo 4 brings players back to the dark world of Sanctuary, where they face demonic threats led by Lilith. The game’s gripping narrative and seasonal updates keep the experience fresh and engaging. Our review hails it as the best in the series, emphasizing its compelling story and ongoing content.

Valorant

Valorant merges competitive FPS gameplay with hero-based mechanics, offering a unique twist on the genre. The game’s strategic depth and accessible design make it appealing to both seasoned and new players. Our review highlights its balance and variety, making it a standout in competitive gaming.

Half-Life: Alyx

While not the Half-Life sequel fans expected, Alyx delivers an exceptional VR experience with immersive gameplay and intricate interaction within City 17. Our review praises its engaging mechanics and validates VR’s potential through its innovative design.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

This sequel enhances the web-slinging action of its predecessor with improved combat, a festive setting, and a shorter, more focused story. Miles Morales stands out as a top superhero game, combining engaging gameplay with a heartfelt narrative.

Inscryption

Blending card gameplay with atmospheric horror, Inscryption offers a compelling and tension-filled experience. Its unique storytelling and gameplay loop make it a standout indie title, with a gripping narrative full of unexpected twists.

Monster Hunter Rise

Continuing the series’ success, Monster Hunter Rise introduces new mechanics like the Palamute and wire bugs, adding excitement to the hunt. The Sunbreak expansion enhances the experience with new monsters and endgame challenges, making it a must-play for action RPG fans.

Outer Wilds

Outer Wilds offers a captivating exploration of a meticulously designed galaxy. Its emphasis on discovery and intricate puzzles creates a unique journey that stands out among space exploration games. Our review suggests diving in with little prior knowledge for the best experience.

Total War: Warhammer 3

Concluding an epic trilogy, Total War: Warhammer 3 combines elements from previous games into a grand strategy experience. Its ambitious design and polished execution make it a definitive entry in the series, as highlighted in our review.

Slay the Spire

Slay the Spire sets the standard for roguelike deck builders with its versatile card and Relic combinations. The game’s depth and replayability, along with its challenging progression, make it a favorite among strategy enthusiasts.

Dishonored 2

Dishonored 2 encourages creative problem-solving through its flexible gameplay and intricate world. Playing as Emily Kaldwin, players explore the richly detailed city of Karnaca, utilizing a range of abilities to navigate and manipulate the environment. Our review commends its innovative design and engaging stealth mechanics.

Deathloop

Deathloop reinvents the FPS genre with its time-loop mechanics and stylish 60s aesthetic. Players unravel the mysteries of a perpetually resetting island while employing a variety of strategies and abilities. Our review highlights its fast-paced, inventive gameplay and well-crafted narrative.

Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 offers a deep and emotional journey through the declining era of outlaws in a meticulously crafted world. The game’s rich storytelling and detailed environment create a lasting impact, as described in our review.

XCOM 2

XCOM 2 challenges players with its guerrilla tactics and difficult choices in a fight against an alien-conquered Earth. Its strategic depth and emotional stakes are praised in our review, making it a standout in the strategy genre.

Grand Theft Auto 5

GTA 5 remains a leader in the sandbox genre, offering a vast, detailed world full of possibilities. Its blend of narrative depth and chaotic freedom keeps players engaged, as noted in our review. The game’s continued popularity is bolstered by its rich online community and modding support.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The Witcher 3 excels with its mature storytelling and complex characters, delivering memorable and emotionally charged quests. Our review highlights its impactful side stories and expansions, solidifying its status as one of the greatest RPGs ever made.