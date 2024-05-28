Ultra Instinct Goku Character Expected, Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero Steam Icon reveals

Highlights

At least, based on a Steam icon, be ready for Mastered Ultra Instinct Goku in Sparking Zero.

Along with Jiren and Dyspo, MUI Goku will be joining a number of other Dragon Ball: Super characters.

Large updates are still being released for the game, and a formal release date may soon be announced.

Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero is generating significant buzz, and the latest updates could be the most exciting yet. Confirmations of characters such as Gohan, Piccolo, Goten, Kid Trunks, Caulifla, and Kale have already delighted fans. Additionally, Goku's voice actor has reportedly dedicated 80 hours to voice-over work for the game, and there is strong speculation that the game will be released on October 1. Fans will also be pleased to know that the popular 5v5 battle mode will make a return.

Recent information suggests that Ultra Instinct Goku will be included in the game's roster. This revelation comes from an updated Steam icon for Sparking Zero, which features the iconic Saiyan in his Mastered Ultra Instinct form, complete with his characteristic silver hair.

Mastered Ultra Instinct Goku Character possibility

For those unfamiliar, Mastered Ultra Instinct Goku, abbreviated as MUI Goku, represents one of Goku's most powerful transformations. This form, which first appeared towards the end of the Dragon Ball Super anime, allows Goku to fight with extraordinary efficiency, reacting without conscious thought. Known for its immense power and visual appeal, MUI Goku's inclusion in Sparking Zero adds a significant draw for fans.

The discovery of MUI Goku’s inclusion has been further validated by multiple users noting the updated Steam icon and a recorded update as of May 24. When the game launches, MUI Goku will be among several characters from Dragon Ball Super in the base roster. Bandai Namco has also confirmed the presence of characters such as Jiren, Dyspo, and Toppo, hinting that the Tournament of Power arc might be a central feature in the game.

Sparking Zero is noteworthy as the first mainline Dragon Ball game to launch with characters from Dragon Ball Super. While Dragon Ball FighterZ included some Super characters at launch and added more through DLC, Sparking Zero aims to be a comprehensive mainline entry, following in the footsteps of the beloved Budokai Tenkaichi series.

Story Mode

Moreover, Sparking Zero has the potential to be the first game to allow players to experience the entire story arc of the Dragon Ball manga and anime, including Dragon Ball Super. Previous games have only covered parts of the Super storyline, but MUI Goku’s inclusion suggests that Sparking Zero might aim to offer a more complete narrative experience.

With its rich roster and the return of fan-favorite features, Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero is poised to make a significant impact upon its release, bringing a blend of nostalgia and new content that both longtime fans and new players can enjoy.