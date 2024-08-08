Valorant Championship 2024: Event Details

Valorant Champions 2024 represents the pinnacle of a year-long, intense global competition in the world of Valorant eSports. Sixteen top-tier teams from various international leagues have secured their spots in this prestigious tournament, showcasing the finest in skill, strategy, and teamwork.

The event will be hosted in Seoul, South Korea, providing a grand stage for these elite squads to battle for the ultimate title. At the end of this intense competition, only one team will emerge as the new champions of Valorant.

What is Valorant Champions Seoul 2024?

Valorant Champions is the annual global championship for Riot Games’ popular competitive game, Valorant. The 2024 edition is particularly significant, as it marks the fourth year of this high-stakes tournament.

This year, sixteen teams will compete for the championship title, with each team earning their spot through fierce competition in various events throughout the year, including the Kickoff, International Leagues, and Masters events. The tournament features four teams from each of the VCT’s international leagues: Pacific, Americas, China, and EMEA.

The event will take place in Seoul, South Korea, with the initial stages being held at the COEX Atrium. This venue is well-known for its capacity of over 800 seats and its history of hosting musical performances, making it an exciting choice for the early rounds of the tournament.

The climax of the event will be at the Inspire Arena, an iconic venue with a seating capacity of 15,000, famous for hosting major K-pop concerts and other significant events. This state-of-the-art arena will provide the perfect backdrop for the final matches of the tournament.

Valorant Champions 2024 Format

The tournament kicks off with the group stage, where the sixteen teams are divided into four groups, each containing four teams. The group stage follows a double-elimination format, meaning teams must lose twice before being eliminated from the competition. All matches in this stage are best-of-three, ensuring that the competition is both fair and thrilling.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the playoffs, which follow a double-elimination bracket. The playoffs will feature intense matchups, with all matches except the lower bracket final and the grand final being best-of-three.

The lower bracket final and the grand final will be best-of-five series, providing a fitting climax to the tournament and ensuring that only the best team prevails as the champion.