Valorant Championship 2024: Teams Qualification and details

Sixteen teams from around the globe have earned their spots at the Valorant World Championships through rigorous competition in international leagues and masters tournaments. These teams represent four distinct regions: the Americas, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Pacific, and China. They have demonstrated exceptional skill and secured their positions as regional champions.

Full List of Teams Qualified for Valorant Champions 2024

The 2024 Valorant World Championship will kick off with the group stage from August 1 to August 11, 2024. Following that, the playoffs will take place from August 14 to August 18, 2024.

As the VCT international leagues are currently in their Stage 2 competitions, teams are still battling for qualification, striving to accumulate the most points by the end of the season. The final standings will be determined at the conclusion of each Stage 2 event.

Here are the teams that have qualified for the Valorant Champions 2024:

DRX: Qualified through VCT Pacific Stage 2

Gen.G Esports: Qualified through VCT Pacific Stage 2

Paper Rex: Qualified through VCT Pacific Stage 2

Talon Esports: Qualified through VCT Pacific Stage 2

Edward Gaming: Qualified through VCT China Stage 2

FunPlus Phoenix: Qualified through VCT China Stage 2

Fnatic: Qualified through VCT EMEA Stage 2

FUT Esports: Qualified through VCT EMEA Stage 2

Team Heretics: Qualified through VCT EMEA Stage 2

Leviatán: Qualified through VCT Americas Stage 2

Tournament Format

Group Stage: The group stage features four double-elimination (GSL-style) groups, each containing four teams. All matches are best-of-three. The top two teams from each group will advance to the playoffs.

Playoffs: The playoffs will use a double-elimination bracket. All matches are best-of-three, except for the lower bracket final and the grand final, which are best-of-five.

This format ensures intense and thrilling competition, as teams will have to consistently perform at their best to advance and ultimately win the championship. The stage is set for an exciting series of matches, showcasing the world's top Valorant talent.