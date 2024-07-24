Valorant: Duelists Entry Frags - Tips and Insights

The primary role of an entry fragger is to create space for their team during site attacks. This involves clearing as many angles as possible while the rest of the team provides support with their utilities or follows the entry fragger to secure trade kills.

Top 5 Entry Frag Duelists:

Some of the best entry-frag agents possess gap-closing abilities, such as Jett’s Tailwind Dash or Raze’s Blast Packs. These abilities are instrumental in creating space for the rest of the team. Playing as an entry agent often requires the use of almost all of your abilities to take control of the site. Consequently, you must rely on your teammates' utilities to maintain control during the post-plant phase.

Jett

Jett is arguably the best agent for entry-level fragging due to her ability to create significant space for her team. She can dash through or soar over the enemy team’s utility using her Tailwind and Updraft abilities. Additionally, her Cloud Burst smokes can obstruct the enemy’s vision, providing cover for herself and her team.

Raze

Raze’s Blast Pack allows her to close gaps effectively, and she can cover more ground than Jett when her satchels are used proficiently. As an explosive duelist, she can clear multiple angles with her Paint Shells and Boom Bot before entering the site, thus reducing the number of angles she needs to worry about.

Phoenix

Phoenix’s kit is highly effective for entry fragging. His Curveball flash can clear multiple angles, his Hot Hands molly can cut off choke points, and his Fire Wall provides valuable cover. His Run it Back ultimate lets him engage without risk, essentially turning the round into a six versus five scenario

Yoru

Yoru's teleport serves as a gap-closer, and his flashes can clear multiple angles. However, he is ranked lower because his abilities are often more effective for solo plays than for coordinated team execution.

Reyna

Reyna's abilities are primarily designed for securing her own kills, which places her lower on this list. Her Leer flash is less effective since it can be shot and disabled. Despite this, Reyna can be a potent entry fragger if she consistently secures kills each round. However, she does not contribute as much to team play.

Tips for Excelling in the Entry Frag Role:

Understanding Defender Setups: Entry fraggers need to determine how defenders are positioned. Crosshair placement is crucial for this task, as it helps in identifying enemy positions by systematically clearing every possible angle.

Planning Site Entry: Entry fraggers should visualize their approach to entering sites. This includes planning their attack routes, understanding defense setups, and coordinating with teammates on which utilities to use. Having a strategic plan before each round enhances team coordination.

Maximizing Success Rates: The success of attacking rounds is closely tied to the entry fragger’s effectiveness. Winning the initial duel significantly increases the chances of a successful site attack. Conversely, failing to secure the first kill can jeopardize the attack's outcome.

By mastering these strategies and understanding the strengths and weaknesses of different duelists, players can significantly improve their performance in the entry frag role, leading their team to more successful site attacks and victories.