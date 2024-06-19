Valorant Maps Names and their Locations in Real World

Valorant’s maps, inspired by real-world locations, are crucial to its strategic gameplay, affecting player tactics, metas, and agent selection, even at the professional level. Each map brings unique mechanics and visual styles, from the Venice-inspired Ascent to the Moroccan-themed Bind. Top players meticulously analyze these maps to develop innovative strategies, driving the ever-evolving competitive landscape.

Here’s the complete list of Valorant maps, along with their real-world counterparts and release dates:

Map Real-World Location Release Date Bind Morocco (Rabat) June 2, 2020 Haven Bhutan (Thimphu) June 2, 2020 Split Japan (Tokyo) June 2, 2020 Ascent Italy (Venice) June 2, 2020 Icebox Russia (Bennett Island) October 13, 2020 Breeze Atlantic Ocean (Bermuda Triangle) April 27, 2021 Fracture USA (New Mexico) September 8, 2021 Pearl Portugal (Lisbon) June 22, 2022 Lotus India (Western Ghats) January 10, 2023 Sunset USA (Los Angeles) August 29, 2023 Abyss Remote island near Iceland June 11, 2024

Bind (Morocco)

Bind's standout feature is its lack of a midsection, instead offering two one-way teleporters: one connecting A short to B short and the other linking B long to A lobby. Players step into the wall to use these teleporters, instantly arriving in a confined room. The teleporter door can only be opened by those inside, though it can be shot through by players outside.

Haven

Haven adds a third spike site without increasing the number of ultimate orbs, which remain at A long and C long. It also features destructible panels on the doors at Mid. When damaged, these panels can be broken, allowing players to shoot through the doors for the rest of the round.

Split

Split introduces ascenders, with three sets placed across the map. Two are between sewer and A lobby, one links B hell to B tower, and four assist navigation through vents.

Ascent

Ascent includes mechanical doors at its spike sites—one at A Link for A and another at Market for B—that start opening each round. Players can close or open these doors using nearby switches. The doors are impervious when closed but can be destroyed, with 500 HP, leaving the entrance open for the round.

The map’s design features complex combat areas, ample cover, and verticality, emphasizing precise aiming, adaptable strategies, and intense engagements. It also has varied elevation levels at the plant sites, including nesting areas accessible via ropes.

Breeze

Breeze offers unique features on the A side of the map, particularly the A hall. Ropes provide access to A hall, with defenders using a rope at the back of A site to reach the bridge and hall, while attackers use a rope in A lobby.

Fracture

Fracture’s unique layout includes four neutral quadrants. At the start of each round, defenders can access sites on opposite sides, while attackers use cross-map ziplines under defender spawn. Attackers using these ziplines during the buy phase cannot be heard by defenders, adding a tactical layer to the game.

Pearl

Pearl is a two-site, three-lane map with a straightforward design compared to more complex maps like Icebox, Breeze, and Fracture. It doesn’t feature dynamic elements or mechanical devices, making it Valorant's first traditional map.

Lotus

Lotus is Valorant’s second three-site map, featuring multiple unique elements. Unlike Haven, Lotus has a third ultimate orb located at mid. It includes a rope ascender at the back of A Site for access to A Top and silenced drops from A Top to A Drop. Rotating doorways are located on the A side between A main and A tree, and on the C side between C mound and B main.

Sunset

Sunset is a traditional two-site, three-lane map with a mechanical door between B Market and Mid Courtyard. Players can open or close this door using a switch on the market side. The door blocks access when closed but can be destroyed.

Abyss

Abyss, Valorant’s 11th map, plunges players into a subterranean world. This map disrupts conventional strategies with its complex, multi-tiered design. Success in Abyss requires enhanced maneuverability and spatial awareness to navigate its remote, underground setting. While still focused on planting the Spike, Abyss introduces two distinct zones for attackers to target.