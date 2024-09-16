Valorant Mobile Gaming: Early Leaks & Features

As a new player to Valorant, you might have found Riot Games' complex first-person shooter mechanics challenging. However, this could soon change for mobile gamers. According to leaks, upcoming Valorant mobile features are being designed to offer a more approachable experience, helping new players gradually adapt to the game's mechanics. These features are aimed at ensuring that newcomers have a smoother learning curve as the game transitions to mobile platforms.

The core goal of these features is to help mobile gamers acclimate to Valorant’s fast-paced gameplay when it officially launches on phones. Mobile players, particularly those unfamiliar with competitive first-person shooters, will have access to tools that make the transition from casual to competitive more seamless. Despite being on mobile, these new features aim to maintain the core tactical shooter elements that define Valorant on PC.

What has been known so far?

Recent leaks have revealed test footage showcasing an advanced training mode, one of the most exciting new features coming to Valorant mobile. This mode includes tutorials on techniques such as the “jump peek,” a crucial maneuver used by players to reveal an enemy's location without exposing themselves to too much danger. The technique involves quickly jumping around a corner to lure enemies into firing, forcing them to reveal their positions. While considered a high-level skill in PC play, this feature is being adapted to help mobile players learn and master it more easily.

The jump peek is particularly effective against opponents using the powerful sniper rifle, the Operator. By using this technique, players can safely bait out shots, alerting their team to the sniper's presence. This tactic also comes in handy during post-plant situations, where it can distract defenders trying to defuse the spike under time pressure. On the PC version of Valorant, players often had to learn this through live games, as the existing practice mode did not allow for much interaction with bots.

In contrast, Valorant mobile's advanced training mode promises to offer players the chance to practice the jump peek in a controlled environment before applying it in actual matches.

Advanced training mode

In addition to the advanced training mode, leaked footage shared on social media platforms like X has teased another much-anticipated feature: a replay system. This system, which PC players have long requested, would allow players to review past matches, analyze their performance, and detect areas for improvement. It could also serve a more strategic purpose—helping players spot cheaters or hackers during games.

Riot Games had previously hinted that they were working on a replay feature for Valorant, but no specific timeline had been given for its release. This feature could make its way to the mobile version, further aligning mobile gameplay with the core PC experience. While these leaks offer an exciting glimpse into what's to come, Valorant mobile is still in development, and no official release date has been announced.