VALORANT New Agent 26 Vyse: Everything you need to know

Riot Games is preparing to introduce the highly anticipated 26th agent in VALORANT, possibly named Vyse. Fans are eagerly awaiting details such as the release date, abilities, and nationality of this new agent. Fortunately, thanks to reliable leaks, we have gathered key information about Agent 26. Here's an in-depth look at everything you need to know about the new addition to the VALORANT roster.

VALORANT Agent 26 Vyse: Role and Abilities

Based on leaked information, Agent 26 is expected to be a Sentinel, a role primarily designed to provide strategic support to teammates. Vyse's abilities are as follows:

(Q Ability): This ability is reminiscent of Killjoy’s Alarm Bot. After placing traps, they become invisible. When an enemy triggers the trap, they are both slowed and take damage. This ability comes with two charges.

(C Ability): Vyse can place a wall that activates and rises when an opponent crosses it. This ability has a single charge.

(E Ability): A flash ability that can be set up on walls ahead of time to catch opponents off guard or can be used from behind cover. Once activated, the ability has a 20-second cooldown before it can be deployed again. This ability has one charge.

(X Ultimate): Vyse's ultimate ability allows her to deploy a spike that, when triggered, disables the weapons of any opponents caught within its range. This ability requires eight orbs to activate.

The similarities between Vyse and Killjoy are evident, particularly when considering the Q and Ultimate abilities. However, since this information is based on leaks, it's advisable to treat it with caution.

VALORANT Agent 26 Release Date

Agent 26, Vyse, is expected to be officially released as part of the Episode 9 Act 2 update, slated for August 27/28, depending on the player's region. Fans will get an official preview of the character's gameplay on August 25, 2024, during the Valorant Champions 2024 Grand Finals. Following the reveal, professional players and content creators will likely showcase Vyse's capabilities, giving the community an early look at how she performs before her official release.

Valorant Champions 2024 Bundle and Esports Earnings

The Valorant Champions 2024 bundle and team capsules have set a new record in esports skin revenue, generating over $35 million collectively for all 44 VCT-partnered teams. This figure nearly doubles the earnings from the previous year, when the Valorant Champions 2023 bundle earned $20 million. The milestone was announced by Riot Games President of Esports, John Needham, on August 21, 2024, during the Valorant Champions 2024 media day.

The Valorant Champions 2024 bundle, which includes a Phantom skin, melee weapon, buddy, player card, and spray, was priced at 6,167 Valorant Points (VP). Additionally, team capsules for the Americas, EMEA, and Pacific regions were available for 2,340 VP each, while VCT China team capsules were priced at 1,880 VP.

This revenue milestone marks a significant achievement for Riot Games and the Valorant esports ecosystem, reflecting the growing popularity and financial success of the game’s competitive scene.