Valorant users denied crossplay support after its launch on consoles

Riot Games has unexpectedly released Valorant for the Xbox Series S/X and PS5 consoles. After a brief beta period in June, the console version of Valorant is now accessible in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, and Brazil. This version includes all the gameplay, heroes, and abilities found in the PC version.

Valorant denies crossplay support

However, the console version will not support crossplay, as Riot Games aims to preserve "competitive integrity." Consequently, PC players will not have controller support. Nevertheless, the game will support cross-progression, meaning that any skins and progress will carry over between the PC and console versions.

Both PC and console players will receive updates simultaneously, including balance patches, new agents, map updates, premium content, and more.

Other details

To enhance the console experience, Riot Games has adjusted the 5v5 tactical shooter to be more controller-friendly, especially for hip-fire gameplay. Arnar Gylfason, the production director of Valorant, explains that "Focus" is a new shooting mode that operates like hip-fire but with reduced sensitivity.

This allows players to use hip-fire for quick camera and aim movements while utilizing focus mode for precision. This adjustment aligns the shooting mechanic with what console players expect in shooters without compromising the aim-down-sights feature that Valorant offers.

Valorant is a multiplayer tactical first-person shooter game featuring two teams of five players each, with one team attacking and the other defending.

The game is played in a series of rounds until one team wins a total of 13 rounds. The attacking team wins a round by either eliminating all defenders or planting a 'spike' at a designated site, while the defending team wins by eliminating all attackers or defusing the 'spike' in time. The game features characters known as agents, each with unique abilities that are advantageous during gameplay.