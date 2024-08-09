VCT Ascension Pacific 2024 tournament format and location revised

The VCT Ascension Pacific 2024 tournament, initially planned to be held in Tokyo, Japan, has been relocated to Jakarta, Indonesia. Riot Games officially announced this change on August 9, 2024, explaining that the decision was made due to significant production delays and concerns regarding the quality of the tournament during the planning stages in Tokyo.

VCT Ascension Pacific 2024 Tournament: New Dates & Location

The tournament is now scheduled to take place from September 20 to 29, 2024. According to Riot Games, Ascension is a critical event in the competitive season, marking a time of celebration and offering a platform for emerging talents to shine. Despite the disappointment this may cause among Japanese fans, Riot Games stressed that the move was essential to maintaining the highest standards for both the competing teams and the audience.

Riot Games stated that, regrettably, they were unable to find a solution in Tokyo that would allow them to deliver the event with the quality they envisioned. Continuing with the original plan would have required compromises that could have affected the overall quality and accessibility for fans across the Asia-Pacific region. The company cited limited broadcast options, constrained format changes, and potentially challenging competitive conditions for the teams as key factors influencing the decision.

Why is Valorant shifting the tournament location to Indonesia?

The company also expressed its appreciation for the strong support from the Indonesian community, whose enthusiasm for Valorant was a significant factor in the decision to move the tournament to Jakarta.

To mitigate the disappointment among Japanese fans, Riot Games is planning to organize live viewing parties in Japan. Additional details about these events will be provided through the company's Japanese social media channels.

In conjunction with the venue change, the tournament format has also been revamped. The competition will now feature a 10-team double-elimination bracket, spread over eight days, offering a fresh and engaging experience for participants and viewers alike.