Veto in Valorant: The Silence That Changes Everything

Riot has dropped Veto, the 29th agent, and he brings a new mechanic where he can suppress abilities (he’s the first agent to have this). Veto has an electromagnetic device that can disable enemy gadgets or abilities. His job is to mess up strategies, reload strategies, and remind everyone that gun skill matters most in Valorant.

Advertisment

Riot Finally Confirms Valorant’s Next Game Changer

Riot confirmed Veto will be the next agent after weeks of speculation. He’s an Initiator-Controller hybrid who focuses on anti-tech combat by allowing players to disable enemy abilities for a short window.

The idea is simple and aggressive. Instead of giving players more utility, it takes away abilities. For players looking to take down lineups stacked with gadgets and punish teams who get too many rounds by the benefit of gadgets. Approximately 4 years ago I wrote a relatively positive review of Valorant on my blog. But as I reflect now, I notice that gun skill still matters in Valorant.

How Veto’s Suppression Powers Work

Riot released some details about Veto’s kit, who is the first of its kind in Valorant:

Advertisment

• Suppression Pulse: Places a small emitter that emits an electromagnetic wave that deactivates enemy abilities and gadgets within a small radius for a few seconds.

• Tech Seeker Drone: Veto can send out a drone that detects ability usage throughout the time it is flying and reveals any gadgets in its path.

• Ultimate (working name: System Shutdown): A large suppression field that will disable all abilities and traps within its radius.

Advertisment

The suppression is temporary and local, so this isn’t a spam ability. Riot confirmed.

A Power Shift That Changes Everything

Valorant was always about the synergy between shooting and abilities. Veto breaks that. Veto makes you start changing situations in your head, breaks set plays, and makes you rely on aim duels instead of gadgets. For duelists and players that rely heavily on aim, this is a dream come true. For Sentinel players that like to lock down sites with gadgets, this is a nightmare. Agents like Killjoy, Cypher, Deadlock, and even Sage will have to rethink when and how they use their gadgets.

Veto is a mind game every single time. Will your traps even last long enough to hold the site, or will Veto’s suppression just wipe your planning away?

Advertisment

The Meta Will Never Be The Same

Veto’s arrival will shake up competitive and ranked play. His ability to disable utilities makes information control more valuable than ever. Riot devs said Veto’s design is to “encourage smarter utility usage rather than removing it entirely.” That’s the balance we need to avoid frustration while keeping the game fresh.

Analysts already predict maps that rely heavily on gadgets like Bind, Ascent, and Lotus will see new strategies emerge. For pro teams, adapting to him might be a season-long challenge.

Community Response Says It All

Since Veto was revealed, the community has been divided. Many are stoked to have a counteragent, and others are hesitant, worried he’ll ruin the balance. But almost everyone agrees Veto brings something to Valorant that was missing—uncertainty. He adds an element of surprise to a game built around ability and utility usage that we’ve grown accustomed to.

Advertisment

One common sentiment across player discussions sums it up perfectly: “Veto doesn’t break Valorant. He makes it feel dangerous again.”

The Silent Revolution Begins

Veto is not just another agent; he’s an agent adaptability test. Riot introducing suppression means an era of survival without our usual safety nets. He’s not flashy and gimmicky; he’s quiet, thoughtful, and tactical. That’s what makes him scary.

When Veto enters the round, silence is the loudest sound in the game.

More For You

Valorant Patch 11.07: Cypher Fix & Ranked Upgrades

Valorant patch 11.06 brings replays and game-changing updates

Valorant Champions 2025 Paris preview biggest teams rivalries and storylines

Advertisment

India levels up esports with new rules and gaming authority