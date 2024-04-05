Vodafone Idea and CareGame to Launch Mobile Cloud Gaming Service

Vi (Vodafone Idea) is set to debut its new service in collaboration with CareGame, marking the introduction of Cloud Play. This subscription-based initiative aims to democratize high-quality gaming by granting broader accessibility to a plethora of AAA games.

What is Cloud gaming?

Cloud gaming has gained significant momentum in India, presenting an accessible alternative for gamers to relish top-tier gaming experiences sans the necessity of costly hardware upgrades. Facilitated by robust internet connectivity and the burgeoning popularity of mobile gaming, cloud gaming platforms are witnessing a surge in adoption.

These platforms afford gamers access to an extensive array of games, encompassing AAA titles, which can be streamed directly to their devices over the internet. This obviates the need for arduous downloads and enables gamers to delve into their favored titles instantly, irrespective of their device preferences.

As the realm of cloud gaming in India continues to evolve and broaden its horizons, it pledges to redefine the gaming landscape by rendering immersive gaming experiences more attainable to a wider demographic. In response to evolving consumer needs, Vi has joined forces with CareGame, headquartered in Paris, to unveil a mobile cloud gaming service christened Cloud Play, accessible through both the Vi Web and Vi App platforms.

Cloud Play aspires to augment Vi's mobile gaming repertoire by furnishing an eclectic assortment of premium AAA games spanning various genres, including action, adventure, arcade, racing, sports, and strategy. The inaugural lineup comprises esteemed mobile titles such as Asphalt 9, Modern Combat 5, Shadow Fight, Storm Blades, Riptide, Beach Buggy Racing, and Gravity Rider, alongside timeless classics like Cut The Rope, Subway Surfers, and Jetpack Joyride. Additionally, the platform endeavors to continuously enrich its library with fresh titles in the forthcoming weeks.

Vi Subscription service

Priced at Rs 100 per month (or Rs 104 for prepaid users), this subscription-based service also extends a complimentary trial period, allowing users to acquaint themselves with the service before committing. Thus, users can avail themselves of Vi's Cloud Gaming service at no cost during the trial phase.

With Vi Cloud Play, gamers can instantly access a diverse array of high-fidelity games sans the inconvenience of downloading multiple titles. The service facilitates multiplayer gaming and boasts of delivering immersive graphics, thereby alleviating device memory constraints and mitigating the necessity for frequent handset upgrades, thereby translating into substantial cost savings for users.

Philippe Wang, Co-founder, and CEO of CareGame, echoed similar sentiments, contending that Cloud Play will empower Indian gamers to savor AAA mobile gaming experiences sans the need for additional investments in new devices or gamepads.