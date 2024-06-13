Want to Get Free Valorant Points from Riot Games: Check Here to Know

Are you just shy of enough Valorant Points to snag that new skin bundle? There’s good news! You can acquire free Valorant Points through a legitimate process. By following a few steps and making a request through Riot Games’ support system, you might just get the points you need.

The crucial thing to understand is that while you can apply for free Valorant Points, Riot Games will ultimately decide how many, if any, they will grant. This process is entirely at their discretion, and they determine the final outcome based on various criteria.

To help fellow Valorant enthusiasts navigate this, here is the process in detail:

Step 1: Log into Your Valorant Account

First and foremost, ensure you are logged into the correct Valorant account. This is vital because the request for free Valorant Points should be tied to the account where you need them.

Step 2: Submit a Request Ticket

Navigate to the Valorant support page and submit a request ticket. When prompted, select either “Purchases & In-game Content” or “General.” These categories are the most relevant for this type of request.

Step 3: Request Free Valorant Points

In your ticket, ask for free Valorant Points. You may indicate a specific amount if you have one in mind. You have the option to either directly attach a piece of artwork that you have completed or to request a task. If you choose the latter, wait for a Player Support Representative to provide further instructions.

Step 4: Submit Your Artwork

If you initially requested a task, wait for a response, and then submit your artwork as directed. If you attached your artwork with the initial request, you can skip directly to awaiting a response.

Step 5: Await Your Valorant Points

Once your submission is reviewed, Riot Games will credit the Valorant Points directly to your account. You will receive a notification once the points have been added. It's important to note that this request can only be made once, and the number of points granted is variable. Riot Games’ Player Support Representatives have the final say on the amount awarded.

This method is particularly useful for players who find themselves a few points short for various in-game purchases, such as skins, bundles, player cards, gun buddies, sprays, agent unlocks, or even the next Battle Pass. This practice has its roots in a similar tradition from League of Legends, where players would send in drawings of champions in exchange for Riot Points—a practice affectionately known as “RP Art.”

In summary, if you are short of Valorant Points for the latest skins or bundles, follow these steps and you might get some free points. Remember, Riot Games has the ultimate authority on how many points are awarded, so make sure to put effort into your request and any artwork you submit.