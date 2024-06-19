When the Forces of Evil Rise, Season 11: Super Mega Ultrawatch is Here!

Get ready for an incredible battle between Ultrawatch and Mythic Calamity Empress Ashe. Pink Mercy will return, and there will be more to honour 100 million heroes! On 21 June (APAC time), Overwatch 2 Season 11: Super Mega Ultrawatch will be released! Find out more about Season 11 here!

Prepare to summon the strength of Legendary Ultrawatch skins to battle evil and unleash your inner superhero. It is up to Ultrawatch to stop the falling Mythic Calamity Empress Ashe and her evil, mischievous sidekick B.O.B. from taking over the world. Will the Empress succeed in ruling the globe, or will the strength of cooperation be sufficient to oppose her evil reign?







Create Calamity with New Mythic Rewards

You'll never enjoy being bad more as you advance through the Season 11 Premium Battle Pass. This season, the evilly magical Mythic Calamity Empress Ashe has made her appearance. She plans to conquer Ultrawatch and everybody else who stands in her path by using her dark power. Enjoy improved visual effects as her Ultimate has a big magical rune and a devious summoning circle. After gathering 50 Mythic Prisms, you can unlock Calamity Empress Ashe. You can then gather more Prisms to give the demonic fallen Empress three more configurations.

We'll launch a brand-new Mythic cosmetics category in our mid-season update: Mythic Weapon Skins. Like our HeroicWeapon Skins, a Mythic Weapon Skin has unique sound and visual effects and may be equipped with any Hero Skin (for the corresponding hero). Using your mythic prisms in another way, you can use them to unlock the base skin at 50 prisms, and at 10 prisms, you can access further levels with a Weapon Flourish emote, elimination visual effects, and reactive effects.

Await the release of the Mythic Bound Demon Reinhardt Weapon Skin in July to discover extraordinary powers. With each stroke, this dynamic weapon will unleash a demon's rage. Spin your hammer in the air to give it more flair. With each match you play, defeat your opponents and observe as the demon's strength increases. A scorching surge through every Earthshatter will cause opponents to collapse, and you'll be shouting out, "Big Slam!"

This season, your Mythic Prisms can help you achieve some wickedly gorgeous looks, whether you go for the Mythic Calamity Empress Ashe Hero Skin, the Mythic Bound Demon Reinhardt Weapon Skin, or decide to unlock a previous Mythic Hero Skin.

The Premium Battle Pass offers Super Mega Reward Items.

As you advance through the Season 11 Premium Battle Pass and upgrade, you can join Ultrawatch and help preserve the world from darkness. As you go through 80 tiers of non stop excitement this season, unlock new Ultrawatch Legendary skins for Genji, Reaper, and Sojourn, in addition to entertaining Lifeguards. Numerous action-packed goodies, including sprays, skins, and more, are also up for grabs.







What is included in Battle Pass Premium?

Eighty or more Mythic Prisms

Five Iconic Skins

Lucio the Lifeguard, Epic Skin 500 Credits

Extra Prizes: Victory Pose, Weapon Charms, Souvenirs, Highlight Intros, and Emotes

All of the contents of the Free Battle Pass, such as an extra 1,500 Credits, 600 Overwatch Coins, and two more Epic skins!

Ultimate Battle Pass Power Is About to Happen

You may summon all the thrilling rewards in the Premium Battle Pass, 20 Tier Skips, 2000 Overwatch Coins, the Kaiju Roadhog and Kaiju Zenyatta Legendary Skins, and more when you buy the Ultimate Battle Pass bundle! You can then unleash your new monsters and charge the battlefield!

Honouring Every Hero

The demand to play Overwatch 2 has been addressed by more than 100 million players! With a brand-new Rose Gold Mercy Bundle, we're bringing back the adored Pink Mercy skin to commemorate this fantastic accomplishment and spread kindness. The Breast Cancer Research Foundation will receive 100% of the sales revenue from these products (less any relevant platform fees and taxes). Raise your game and join us in this worthy cause with these uncommon collector's goodies. Don't pass up this once-in-a-lifetime chance to be a hero and support research in the fight against breast cancer—both skins will be available in the shop starting on Tuesday, 26 June (APAC time).

Play and log in to get free rewards.

As soon as Season 11 launches, get started on the Season 11 Battle Pass and participate in several event challenges to celebrate. Get the Aztec Sombra bundle with a celebratory Epic skin, name card, and spray by playing up to 40 games (wins counted twice). Additionally, you can accrue up to 40,000 Battle Pass Experience Points for your Season 11 Battle Pass.

Discover Runapasi's Peaks

Make your way to a hidden settlement high in the Peruvian Andes by hiking up the new Runasapi Push map. Stroll through fresh produce-filled markets and stop at the Inti Warrior Historical Museum and Monument. You will find this Push map lively and difficult as you guide TS-1 through congested areas. Be careful—fights sometimes happen right next to the sheer cliffs that overlook the bright farmlands below. When Season 11 of Runapasi releases, you can play it in both Quick Play and Competitive game modes. Using a special play card, you can also queue for matches immediately in the arcade.

Kiriko and Solider's Hero Mastery: 76

Kiriko and Soldier: 76's Hero Mastery single-player courses will be available this season. Sharpen your kunai and perfect your aim. So from 21 June to 10 July (APAC time), practise your Swift Step and flex your tactical visor as you take on new obstacles in a time-limited event. Plus, get up to 22,500 Battle Pass Experience Points and unique goodies.

What Else in Season Eleven is New?

A tonne of buffs are coming for many of our heroes in all three positions in Season 11. Cassidy is exchanging the Magnetic Grenade for an upgraded Flashbang that will undoubtedly slow opponents down in addition to the different hero boosts. We have considered your input and removed the glass from the Colosseo push map, among other adjustments enabling team fighting across Rome's streets. Read the patch notes or catch up on these changes in our most recent Director's Take blog post. Season 11 will launch this Thursday, 21 June (APAC time).

Additionally, we're making it more straightforward for you to finish your weekly tasks. If you skip a week, you can complete the tasks from the prior week before beginning the ones from this week. It's also simpler to earn weekly milestone prizes now than previously. Now, finish three weekly tasks to receive 20,000 XP right away. Every week, a brand-new milestone reward becomes accessible. Thanks to these adjustments, you can play whenever convenient and still accrue Battle Pass experience points from prior weeks.

Heroes, get set to fight! Ultrawatch needs your bravery! Participate in action-packed superhero adventures throughout the season, celebrate a significant milestone, advocate a noble cause, and unlock amazing rewards. Come on in and take up arms with us now!

Thank you

Valerie and Nikki