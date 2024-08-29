Win Like a Pro: Customise Your DualSense Edge Controller for Gaming

Sony has added several new features to its PlayStation Accessories software. It was previously known as the "Firmware updater for DualSense wireless controller" app, which gives PC gamers a wide range of customisation possibilities. With the DualSense Edge controller, this update gives players far more control over their gaming experience.

Customisation for Computer Gamers

According to the most recent update, the PlayStation Accessories app will allow players to customise all settings using a DualSense Edge controller. This includes adjusting trigger dead zones, remapping buttons and stick sensitivity, and making other controller adjustments to best fit player preferences and gameplay styles. Allowing PC users to customise their controllers like never before, a feature previously limited to the PlayStation console, is closing the gap between console and PC gaming.

Key Features of the New PlayStation Accessories App

The most recent version has added a wide range of options to the PlayStation Accessories software. It will give PC gamers incredible control over the settings of their DualSense Edge controller. The following are the upgraded app's notable features:

Customisable Button Mapping

One of the DualSense Edge controller's most notable features is the option to rearrange the buttons. Players can utilise this to customise the button layout to suit their playstyles and preferences. Across various game genres, gamers can customise their controls for maximum comfort by switching up the shoulder or rearranging the face buttons.

Adjustable Back Button Profiles

The DualSense Edge controller has movable back buttons that can be altered with distinct game profiles via an app. With this feature, users may switch between different profiles based on the game, giving them more freedom and quicker access to essential commands while playing.

Sensitivity adjustments

For both sticks and triggers, the software provides extensive sensitivity changes. It is beneficial in competitive gaming situations for players to fine-tune stick sensitivity to provide accurate movement control or change trigger dead zones for speedier response times. This function improves the gameplay experience by guaranteeing that the controller responds precisely as the player expects.

Advantages for Gamers Who Are Competitive

Gamers that are competitive in particular may find these customisation choices to be quite helpful. By optimising the controller for quick reaction times and accurate movements, the capacity to fine-tune controls can give an advantage over competitors. Players can customise their controllers to fit different games or roles within games with custom profiles, guaranteeing the best performance.

Expanding PlayStation Ecosystem

This upgrade is integral to Sony's overall plan to extend the PlayStation network outside of gaming consoles. Sony is promoting the DualSense Edge controller as a multiplatform tool that provides a high-end gaming experience by improving its compatibility and functionality for PC players. Sony has made hints that the PlayStation Accessories app would be used for much more than just this. More customisation options, better connection with other Sony gaming devices and improved compatibility for future games are possible future updates.