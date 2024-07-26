Xbox Giveaway: Win Deadpool, Wolverine Controllers and Xbox console

Microsoft's bold and funny marketing campaign for the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine movie has unquestionably drawn attention from the public. The much sought-after giveaway of specially crafted Xbox controllers shaped like the iconic characters' posteriors is the focal point of this promotion. Fans of the movie and games will find Microsoft's grand prize package, which includes both controllers, a personalised Xbox system, and a matching stand, highly appealing.

Advertisment

Microsoft's new, unique design is upping the bar in the fight for gaming controllers. Following the popularity of its Deadpool-shaped controller, the business has revealed a controller with a Wolverine motif that is fashioned like the famous superhero. Fans of Marvel and Xbox will love this light-hearted take on gaming accessories. With a special gift connected to the eagerly awaited Deadpool & Wolverine film, Microsoft is sure to thrill fans. Any fan of Marvel films and video games would be thrilled to win one of the fantastic prizes up for grabs in this unusual competition. The giveaway's grand prize winners can win a controller designed like Deadpool, a controller styled like Wolverine, a custom Xbox console and An Xbox stand.

The giveaway's grand prize winners will get a fantastic bundle that includes:

A controller designed like Deadpool

Advertisment

With its unique form and themed artwork, this specially created controller portrays the spirit of the adored anti-hero.

A controller styled like Wolverine

Honouring the legendary mutant, this device is made to capture the ferocious essence of Wolverine.

Advertisment

A custom Xbox console

This one-of-a-kind device is a collector's item with its distinctive designs inspired by the Deadpool & Wolverine films.

An Xbox stand

Advertisment

An Xbox stand designed to match the console and incorporate movie-related themes makes for an eye-catching display.

How to Enter

For those eager to get their hands on these exclusive items, the entry process is straightforward:

Advertisment

Deadpool Controller Giveaway

Fans must follow Xbox on X (formerly known as Twitter) and repost the official sweepstakes post. This simple action qualifies them for a chance to win the Deadpool-shaped controller.

Wolverine Controller Giveaway

Advertisment

While the exact details are yet to be announced, it is expected that fans will need to follow Microsoft on Instagram and engage with a specific post related to the Wolverine controller giveaway.

Expectation and Engagement

In addition to increasing anticipation for the next film, this gift deepens the connection between the Marvel universe and the gaming community. Microsoft ensures participation and interaction through social media sites like Instagram and X, allowing them to capitalise on fans' passion worldwide.