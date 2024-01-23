Google Pixel Watch 3 Size-Up Might Mean Bigger Battery and Display

A recent source suggests that the Google Pixel Watch 3 will probably be available at launch in two distinct size variations. Unlike Apple and Samsung, Google has only released a single-size 41mm-diameter smartwatch model thus far. Two different sizes are available for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and the Apple Watch Series 9. The search engine behemoth allegedly plans to release a second Pixel Watch 3 model with a more oversized casing. If this improvement is accurate, it will solve a long-standing user grievance and improve the Pixel Watch 3's ability to compete in the market.

Advertisment

Google Pixel Watch 3 is presently being developed in two different size variations

A 9to5 report from Google claims that the Google Pixel Watch 3 is presently being developed in two different size variations. Although there shouldn't be any significant differences between the two versions' specs, the larger model might come with a larger display and battery.

According to the source, several customers of the Google Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2 expressed dissatisfaction with the limited selection of watch sizes since many like larger watches. If this rumour is accurate, it seems like Google may have finally chosen to fix the size issue with the Google Pixel Watch 3.

Advertisment

The specifics of the sizes are unknown at this time. It is anticipated that Google will release a larger version of the Pixel Watch alongside its 41mm model, which is already well-known and popular among users. For instance, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 comes in 40mm and 44mm sizes, while the Apple Watch Series 9 is offered in 41mm and 45mm.

Google Pixel Watch 3: Display

Additionally, it's unclear if a larger Pixel Watch 3 will have a larger display or thicker bezels—though the latter wouldn't solve some user complaints about improved visibility and more straightforward smartwatch interaction.

According to a previous report, the Google Pixel Watch 3 may become buttonless with the introduction of new sensor technologies. With it, users could use gestures like pinches, swipes, long pushes, and taps to operate the timepiece fully. It is unknown at this time if this would also lead to the removal of the crown.