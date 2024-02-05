Google will transform Bard to Gemini along with its App

Google intends to release significant updates to its Bard AI tool as early as this next week, according to a document that was leaked on X. There have been rumors that the plans, which are not yet official, call for renaming Bard as Gemini.

Given that Google unveiled Gemini, a new multimodal AI model, at the end of 2023 and has started incorporating it into several of its products, including Bard, it would make sense for the corporation to take this action, if only for the sake of simplicity.

The premium Gemini Advanced tier will be accessible at this time, according to the changelog that Android app creator Dylan Roussel provided on February 7. Additionally, it states that a Gemini app for Android is "coming soon."

Are there changes coming to Google Bard?

According to the document, Gemini Advanced gives users access to the Gemini Ultra 1.0 model, which is "far more capable of highly complex tasks such as coding, logical reasoning, following nuanced instructions, and creative collaboration." It is available in over 150 countries and is natively optimized for English.

According to the changelog, Gemini is expanding into Canada with this release. Google released its LLM Gemini last year, which included three versions: Gemini Nano, Gemini Pro, and Gemini Ultra.

Why Gemini over Bard?

According to Google, its LLM model can "perform complex tasks such as logical reasoning, coding, following nuanced instructions, and creative collaboration. Google also plans to release a Gemini app for smartphone users. Gemini is a new app from Google that lets you use Google AI on your phone for various tasks like learning, writing, and drawing.

Gemini works with other Google services like Gmail, Maps, and YouTube. Android users get a separate app for Gemini, while iOS users can access it through the Google app.

According to the leaked Google and Change logs, the app is only available on some devices. Gemini also supports multiple languages, including Japanese, Korean, and English, in most of the world, except for some European countries and regions.

Further, Google soon intends to expand Gemini's language and country offerings.It's crucial to remember that Google has not yet provided confirmation, although significant announcements should be made this week.