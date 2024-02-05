HMD to launch 3 new phones under HMD branding

HMD is getting ready to introduce three new phones at its next launch. This follows the recent change from Nokia to HMD for the official website and social media profiles.

HMD declared that all of its tablets, earphones, and smartphones would now bear the HMD name instead of the Nokia one. There is a rumor that the first phones designed only for headgear may be displayed at the MWC in Barcelona from February 26 to 29.

Which new HMD phones are expected?

HMD is introducing three phones, including an affordable model priced between Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000. According to the report, the company has no plans to launch phones costing more than Rs 40,000 in India this year. The most expensive model probably has a 108-megapixel camera.

What is a dual branding strategy?

The report reveals that HMD Global has the Nokia license until 2026 and plans to release phones under both the Nokia and HMD names. These phones are available at various retail stores. Nokia focuses exclusively on the offline market, with HMD phones being featured online and in major retail stores.

The dual strategy is expected to affect the prices of HMD and Nokia phones. HMD-branded smartphones aim to offer value for money, while Nokia phones available offline may have a slightly higher price tag.

In addition, HMD Global plans to open exclusive service centers in conjunction with the phone's launch, underscoring its strategic commitment to providing specialized product support.

What is the expected release date for HMD-named phones?

As MWC 2024 approaches, an event in Barcelona later this month should reveal more details that shed light on HMD's plans for future phones.

While we wait for the Android 14 update for our Nokia devices, it might be good to remember which devices are getting the update. The G- and X-series phones should receive new OS updates for two and three years, respectively, while some of the more affordable C-series phones won't see new updates but are eligible for a two-year security patch.

Nokia Android 14 Updates

Although Nokia Mobile or HMD has announced several smartphones since February 1, few are getting Android 14. Nine devices are currently getting Android 14. This number is not significant, so it shouldn't take much time for HMD to send it. However, since HMD is not a huge company, and since all software versions must be reviewed and tested, delays are to be expected.

In addition to the Nokia G42, which has already received the A14 update, the Nokia X30, Nokia G60, Nokia G22, and recently the Nokia G11 Plus have also been tested with it, according to Geekbench test results. HMD has not yet tested the OS update for the Nokia X10, Nokia X20, Nokia XR20, and Nokia XR21 as these phones are yet to be released on Geekbench.