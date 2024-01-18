Honor 90 5G Takes a Step Towards eSIM Revolution in India 

India saw the release of the Honor 90 5G in September 2023. A 5,000mAh battery with 30W wired SuperCharge technology support and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 CPU are included with the phone. Magic OS 7.1, based on Android 13, comes pre-installed on the dual SIM-capable phone. As of late, the Jio eSIM connection for the phone is compatible with India, according to HTech CEO Madhav Sheth. According to the business, whether the phone will eventually enable eSIMs from other network operators in the nation is yet to be discovered.

Honor 90 5G is now compatible with Jio eSIM in India.

In a post on X, Sheth verified that the Honor 90 5G is now compatible with Jio eSIM in India. An eSIM can be used in addition to a physical SIM on the phone, as seen in one of the pictures he posted. In the picture, it looks like the phone is connected to a 4G Jio network.

It's yet to be determined if 5G connectivity is covered by the eSIM support given to the Honor 90 5G. Additionally, the business has not clarified whether it intends to collaborate with other Indian telecom companies to offer eSIM support to other service providers.

Honor 90 5G: Price and Specifications

When the Honor 90 5G was first released, its 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage models cost Rs. 37,999 and Rs. 39,999. It is available for purchase as little as Rs. 28,999 during the ongoing Great Republic Day Sale on Amazon (2024). The Amazon deal expires on 19 January.

The phone boasts a 5,000mAh battery with 30W wired fast charging capabilities and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC. A 6.7-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz is included on the phone. Moreover, the phone has three cameras on its back: a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, a 2-megapixel primary sensor, and a 200-megapixel primary sensor. In contrast, the front camera features a 50-megapixel sensor.