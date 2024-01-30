Honor Prepares to Dominate MWC with Magic V2 & Magic 6 Series Launch on 25 February

The Honor Magic V2 lineup and the Honor Magic 6 series will launch globally in February. On Monday (29 January), the Chinese manufacturer announced that the new phones will be unveiled at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in Barcelona. Earlier this month, the Honor Magic 6 and Honor Magic 6 Pro were unveiled in China. Based on Android 14, they are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and run MagicOS 8.0. The Magic V2 foldable phone is available in a Porsche Design-branded variant called the Honor Magic V2 RSR.

The former Huawei subsidiary announced the release of the new Honor Magic 6, Honor Magic 6 Pro, and Honor Magic V2 RSR smartphones at this year's MWC event on X (formerly Twitter). The ad states the phones will be sold in Barcelona on 25 February at 2:00 pm CET/6:30 pm IST. "Discover the magic" is the slogan printed on the poster.

Honor Magic 6 series: Price

Earlier this month, the Honor Magic V2 RSR and Honor Magic 6 series were initially introduced to the Chinese market. The Honor Magic 6's starting price for the 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage option is CNY 4,399, or approximately Rs. 50,000. The base 12GB + 256GB edition of the Honor Magic 6 Pro costs CNY 5,699, or around Rs. 65,000, in the meantime.

Honor Magic 6 series: Specifications

The newest smartphones in the Magic 6 series are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and run MagicOS 8.0, based on Android 14. They have triple back cameras and an LTPO OLED display. The Honor Magic 6 Pro's back camera unit boasts a 180-megapixel periscope sensor, while the standard model has a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The Pro variant features a 5,600mAh battery, whereas the Honor Magic 6 has a 5,450mAh battery. The IP68 rating for dust and water protection applies to both versions.

Honor Magic V2 RSR: Specifications

A limited edition of the foldable smartphone with a unique Porsche design is the Honor Magic V2 RSR. The phone boasts 1TB of storage, 16GB of RAM, and a Porsche Agate Grey colour. It has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged wirelessly with a 66W power supply. The foldable phone has a 6.43-inch outer display and a 7.92-inch inner display. There are three cameras on the back, the main being a 50-megapixel sensor.